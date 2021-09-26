Cantillo shines in victory over Palmeiras

Cantillo was chosen by Sylvinho to replace Gabriel in the Corinthians starting lineup, and it worked. The Colombian was instrumental in Timão’s victory over Palmeiras, this Saturday, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

For those who feared for the spaces that Cantillo could give at the time of marking, the shirt 24 ended the derby as the leader of the alvinegra team in tackles, according to the Footstats. There were five.

With the ball, Cantillo’s quality reappeared. He didn’t miss a pass. He hit the 48 he tried during the game, one of which culminated in a submission by Willian.

In launchings, Cantillo also had good use: he hit three out of five.

“Cantillo played a great game, gave a lot of fluency. He is an athlete who has an extraordinary output, he was very protected by what we did as a coaching staff, around those five men. We had many possibilities of transition and scoring opportunity”, commented Sylvinho after the game.

Next Saturday, against Red Bull Bragantino, Cantillo should play again, as Gabriel will have to serve another suspension game. Only after that, the shirt 5 can be used again, but, it seems, the possibility of the foreigner not leaving the team is not small.