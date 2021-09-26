Cardi has food poisoning; see diseases caused by spoiled food – 25/09/2021

Mayra Cardi shared on her Instagram that she is hospitalized with food poisoning. The influencer had to be hospitalized in the early hours of Friday (24) after feeling ill. “Since yesterday I’m very bad. I’m chilled, very weak, there’s no way out,” she said, who believes that the condition was caused after she consumed a raw fish during a trip.

Cardi also said that he was taking several exams and, as he still felt bad, he would be a little absent from social media. “I’m very bad and I’m going to be hospitalized”, she shared.

The intoxication picture caused by the ingestion of contaminated food seems to be of little importance among many other diseases, but it is one of the problems that has the special attention of the UN (United Nations), which instituted the 7th of June as the World Safety Day of Food.

According to the agency, DTAs (food-borne diseases) cause the illness of about 600 million people every year in the world. The most common symptoms of this condition are malaise, nausea with or without vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and swelling, in addition to loss of appetite and fever.

Microorganisms cause disease

But DTAs are not a single disease. In fact, there are more than 250 types of foodborne illnesses in the world, most caused by bacteria (and their toxins), viruses and parasites — that we eat in poorly sanitized, undercooked foods or that are contaminated after they are ready, due to lack of adequate refrigeration or basic hygiene care.

The good news is that most of these diseases cause conditions considered mild to moderate. This is the case of infections caused by the bacteria Escherichia coli, one of the most common in Brazil and which can also induce the appearance of blood in the feces. The main route of contamination is undercooked meat or poorly sanitized salads (see how the right way to sanitize vegetables is).

Already the infection caused fur Staphylococcus aureus it is also quite common in the country and occurs mainly via sausages such as sausages and sausages —foods with a lot of sodium, which favor the proliferation of this microorganism. In contact with the gastrointestinal system, the toxin from the bacteria causes an inflammation of the mucosa, causing nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Considered one of the best known when we talk about food poisoning, the infection by salmonella it is caused by the ingestion of the bacteria present in undercooked foods, usually from farm-raised animals. This includes beef, pork, chicken, eggs and even milk. Heat-sensitive foods (such as mayonnaise) also favor the spread of it when they are out of the refrigerator for a long time. Nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, high fever, body and head aches are common symptoms of this type of infection.

Some diseases, however, can progress to serious conditions. This is the case of botulism, an infection considered rare and caused by the toxin of the bacteria Clostridium botulinum and Clostridium para-rabotulinum, which can commonly be found in canned foods (such as hearts of palm and pickles); in honey, cheeses and artisanally cured meats (such as sausages, sausages and ham).

The great danger of the disease is that the toxin produced by the bacteria attacks the nervous system, preventing communication in the nerve endings. Therefore, the most common symptoms of the infection also include muscle paralysis, which starts in the cranial region and works its way down to the body. If not treated quickly, there is a risk of death.

How is the treatment?

Most DTAs usually evolve in a mild to moderate way. Therefore, the most recommended care is to keep the body well hydrated with fluid intake; eat light meals, without fatty foods or foods that are difficult to digest; and still use medication to reduce nausea and vomiting.

In more severe cases, it may be necessary to use antibiotics and even hospitalization. What determines the treatment are the clinical manifestations and the causative agent, factors that must be evaluated by a specialist.

Food poisoning x virus: is there a difference?

Yes. Even with very similar symptoms, the two problems have different causes: while the virus, as the name says, is caused by a virus (and, in this case, the microorganism targets the gastrointestinal system), food poisoning usually it is caused by bacteria or fungi that have multiplied in poorly preserved food.

“The picture is really quite similar in both cases, and generally we need to hear the patient’s history to be able to make the diagnosis”, says Lígia Brito*, general practitioner at Hospital Edmundo Vasconcelos.

According to her, while in virus it is common for the patient to say that someone in the family has been sick for a few days, in the case of intoxication he already arrives saying that he ate something that was not good for him. “Intoxication usually appears quickly, between three and six hours after ingestion of contaminated food”, says the expert.

Another difference is in the intensity and duration of symptoms. “The virus is usually milder and lasts between two to five days”, explains doctor Alexandre Sakano*, gastrosurgeon at BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa in São Paulo. “Food poisoning, on the other hand, takes longer to pass and the symptoms are stronger,” he says.

According to the doctor, while in viral illnesses the stools are usually more pasty, in food poisoning the diarrhea is almost always watery. “The virus can also cause a low fever, while intoxication makes the temperature very high and this can last for a few days”, warns the specialist.

*in an interview for a report made on 06/19/2020. With information from an article published on 03/29/2021.