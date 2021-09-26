Carla Vilhena fondly keeps the Chevrolet Camaro that she inherited from her father

How does the bride feel when she arrives wearing a veil and wreath at the church door, taken by her father? Journalist and CNN Brazil presenter Carla Vilhena knows it well.

This is just one of many memories related to her father and the 1974 Chevrolet Camaro LT she inherited from him and has been in the family for nearly 20 years.

“My father took me to the church in this car, but at the end of the ceremony I used another vehicle, as my parents had already left with the Camaro towards the party.”

The solution was for her makeup artist to get the journalist’s Australian Chevrolet Omega to rescue her with her fiance and take them to the celebration. Vilhena, who is passionate about cars, recalls the story in an interview with UOL Cars.

At the party, the father justified his departure to French with the Camaro:

“Only your mother walks on my side and you wouldn’t fit in the back,” recalls Carla, noting that the allegation made sense, as her husband is 1.90 m tall.

The Camaro, like the current one, has four seats, but at the back it only serves children; in the industry the concept is called 2+2 and is also present in the rival Ford Mustang, for example.

Today, the American muscle car is with Vilhena and left Rio, where her family lives, heading for São Paulo, where the journalist currently lives, after her father died last January.

“When my father died, my mother told me to keep the car,” he says.

outstanding cars

Image: Personal Collection

Carla says that her father had other landmark cars besides the Chevrolet coupe, such as the Karmann-Ghia convertible, Puma, Opal and Maverick, to name a few of the vehicles in which she can enjoy her father’s company.

“A funny story is that there were four of us in the family. However, when we went to the farm, my father insisted on going in the Karmann-Ghia, which is small. So, my mother took us with the bags in her Ford Corcel”.

Carla’s father, Mário Vilhena Filho, also created a bond with Camaro. “No one besides him drove the car, it was only after I brought it to São Paulo that I had the opportunity to drive him”.

Image: Personal Collection

After her father passed away, the Camaro was revised in a garage trusted by Carla, who also takes care of the 1997 Mitsubishi Eclipse, with only 30,000 km covered, which the journalist has had since zero kilometers.

Under the massive hood, the Camaro houses a naturally-aspirated 5.7 V8 engine that produces 187 hp at 4,000 rpm and 37.3 mkgf at 2,600 rpm. The transmission is three-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive.

She says that the review focused on mechanics, including setting the engine’s timing, cleaning the carburetor and changing the rubbers and seals, in order to ensure that it would be ready for rides.

Vilhena points out that the only change in the Camaro’s original configuration was the removal of the canvas covering that was over the ceiling – a classic of the time. “Since my parents lived in the lake region, it started to create bubbles with moisture from the salty air and my father chose to remove the coating.”

The only item in the car that isn’t working is the original radio. Other than that, the sports car has all the period options, such as automatic transmission, electric windows and air conditioning, which is in full operation.

Parts Pack and Eclipse Care

Image: Personal Collection

In addition to the Camaro, a package of spare parts came to São Paulo that his father was buying and keeping.

“The car arrived with the trunk and back seat covered with spare parts my father had.”

Part of the pieces is a reason for yet another memory of Vilhena.

“On a trip I took to the US with my mother, my father gave me a catalog all marked with items for us to buy and bring back to Brazil.”

“We were even stopped at immigration because they thought there was more than US$ 500 (a quota allowed to bring items from abroad without tax) in pieces there, but I had an invoice and a catalog with a value of US$ 299”, he laughs.

She has been enjoying the car on some rides and says she had to get used to the low driving position and the brakes, which are not as efficient as those in current cars.

If no one could accelerate the V8 but the father, she says that, on the other hand, he and his mother took full advantage of the model and made several trips aboard the muscle car to the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro.

“When he came to São Paulo, he went for a walk with my Eclipse. At the end of his life and not being able to drive as much anymore, he always took the Eclipse to wash. So, when he knew my father would come, he didn’t have the car washed to allow it that he had this pleasure, this care”.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros.