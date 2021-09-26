Carlos Neder, physician and founder of PT, dies of covid-19 in São Paulo | Brazil



Carlos Neder – Reproduction/Alesp

Carlos NederReproduction/Alesp

Posted 25/09/2021 15:52 | Updated 9/25/2021 3:55 PM

São Paulo – The physician and founder of PT Carlos Neder, died this Friday night after complications arising from covid-19. Neder, 67, was hospitalized at the São Camilo hospital, in São Paulo, since August 8 due to the illness.

In an official note, the Coletivo Cidadania Ativa, of which the doctor was a member, confirmed the death. In the message, the collective highlights that Neder “tread a path of struggles and dreams” and “left his legacy in the history of the State of São Paulo, defending education, science and popular agrarian reform”. The collective also informed that there will be no wake of the political leader due to the pandemic. “May our thoughts of peace and gratitude reach all family and friends,” he concluded.

Carlos Neder was born in Campo Grande (MS). He came to São Paulo in 1970 and joined the Faculty of Medicine at USP in 1973. He graduated in 1979 and in August 1980 took over as a doctor at the Cidade AE ​​Carvalho Health Center, in the east of São Paulo. In 1985, he was director of Planning at the Itaquera Health Module. Invited by Mayor Luiza Erundina, he was chief of staff (1989-1990) and secretary of health (1990-1992).

Neder was first elected councilor in 1996 and served four terms in the City Council. Later, in 2005, he took over for the first time as state deputy, as acting alternate, having been re-elected for a third state term in the 2015-2018 legislature.