Carlos Neder, physician and founder of PT, dies of Covid in São Paulo

SAO PAULO — Deputy, former councilor and one of the founders of the Workers’ Party (PT), physician Carlos Neder died this Saturday in São Paulo, aged 67. Neder had been hospitalized in São Paulo since August 8, as a result of Covid-19.

See too: Hang financed blogger accused of fake news with the help of Eduardo Bolsonaro, note messages held by the CPI

In a statement, the PT stated that Neder “leaves a legacy in the life of the state of São Paulo, defending education, science and popular agrarian reform”. According to the caption, the politician “revolutionized the capital as Secretary of Health in the government of Mayor Luiza Erundina” and “expanded access and services, while strengthening democracy and popular participation in politics.”

The party also lamented that the death of one of its founders “is another consequence of the genocidal policy that led more than 590 thousand Brazilians to death”. He concluded by saying that “his history will live as an example of generosity, loyalty and commitment to the working class.”

Cesar Maia: ‘DEM migrated to the right and merger with PSL will be confusing’

Carlos Neder, 67, was a doctor who graduated from the University of São Paulo (USP) and had a master’s degree in Public Health from Unicamp. He was born in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Syul, and came to São Paulo in 1970, having entered the Faculty of Medicine at USP in 1973.

He was elected state deputy in São Paulo in 2005, and is currently serving his third term, all for the Workers’ Party. He has been active in popular movements since the 1970s and was municipal health secretary during Luiza Erundina’s administration at the São Paulo City Hall (1990-1992).

Podcasts

To the point Brazilians, Haitians and the US immigration crisis



Lauro and Gabeira What’s behind the Bolsonaro government’s record disapproval



Malu is ON Nina da Hora: Digital scenario for elections needs to change now



CBN Special Selective processes arrive at TikTok





He also served four terms as councilor in the city of São Paulo, starting in 1996. In the Legislative Assembly, he presented more than 60 bills and was the author of laws that institute health forums, such as the Forum Suprapartidario in Defense of SUS and Social Security. He was also the author of the law establishing the Quesito Cor in databases linked to the state government – ​​an old demand of the social movement against racism.

In the Chamber, he presented numerous projects that resulted in the approval of programs such as Banco do Povo (credit for small entrepreneurs), Educommunication (radio in schools), Prevention of Violence in Schools, Management Councils of SUS, parks and CEUs (community participation in public actions).

In Bahia:Bolsonaro will celebrate a thousand days of government with the inauguration of 10km of asphalt

Both in the Assembly and in the Chamber, Neder always acted as supervisor of the Executive. He investigated and denounced corruption schemes, such as the scandal in the bids for the purchase of chicken for school lunches and the fraud of the Detran-SP driver’s licenses.

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also published a note of condolence on the death of the doctor and politician. According to Lula, the PT “loses a reference”, and “the politics of São Paulo and Brazil loses a great man”.

“A fighter who leaves at a time when the country is once again recognizing the importance of public health. The political legacy, inspiration and teachings that will be so important for us to continue in the fight for a better country for all remain,” the text says.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Former mayor of Nova Iguaçu Nelson Bornier died a victim of Covid-19, aged 71, this Sunday morning (11). He had been hospitalized for over a month, in a hospital in Tijuca Photo: Cléber Júnior / Agência O Globo Senator Major Olimpio (PSL-SP) is the third victim of Covid-19. Elected with nine million votes, Olimpio was hospitalized on the last 2nd and intubated four days later. He leaves behind a wife and two children Photo: Adriano Machado / Reuters Helenês Cândido, 86, former governor of Goiás, could not stand three days in line for the ICU. He was being transferred to a bed in Caldas Novas. He was admitted to a semi-intensive care unit at the Santa Helena field hospital. The mayor of Goiânia, Maguito Vilela (MDB), took covid-19 during the 2020 electoral campaign and was elected while he was hospitalized. He took office by virtual signature, but he did not resist the disease Photo: REPRODUCTION/INSTAGRAM Senator Arolde de Oliveira (PSD-RJ) died in October from the disease. With a conservative platform, it even denied the risks of the disease Photo: Guito Moreto / Agência O Globo Another victim of the pandemic was state deputy Gil Vianna (PSL-RJ), who was 54 years old. At Alerj, state deputy João Peixoto (Christian Democracy) also died for Covid-19, aged 75 Photo: Divulgação At just 33 years old, former federal deputy Caio Narcio (PSDB-MG) died after more than a month in hospital because of the new coronavirus. He was also fighting an autoimmune meningoencephalitis Photo: LUIS MACEDO / Chamber of Deputies The mayor of São José do Divino, in Piauí, Antônio Nonato Lima Gomes (PT), known as Antonio Felícia, was the first fatal victim of coronavirus recorded in the state. Former deputy Bonifácio Andrada (PSDB-MG) died at the age of 90 with complications from Covid Foto: Divulgação/PSDB Nelson Meurer, former deputy and first politician convicted in Operation Lava Jato, died as a result of Covid-19 in July. Photo: Lucio Bernardo Jr. / Chamber of Deputies The acting mayor of Viamão (RS), Valdir Jorge Elias (MDB), known as Russinho, died in July. He was deputy mayor and took over as mayor in February after Mayor André Pacheco was removed on suspicion of fraud Photo: Disclosure The mayor of Alto Taquari (MT), Fabio Garbugio (PDT), died at 46 years old. He had hypertension and began to feel the first symptoms of covid eight days before he died Photo: Disclosure The mayor of Água Doce do Norte (ES), Paulo Márcio Leite Ribeiro (PSB), died at the age of 50 and left behind two daughters, aged 18 and 23. Photo: Disclosure Another politician victim of the coronavirus was the mayor of Duas Barras, in the Mountainous Region of Rio, Luiz Carlos Botelho Lutterbach (PP), 55 years old Photo: Facebook / Reproduction The mayor of Ingá, Manoel Batista Chaves Filho, known as Manoel da Lenha (PSD), died by Covid-19, aged 64. He was from the risk group and did not resist the disease Photo: Disclosure After nearly two months in hospital, the mayor of Borebi (SP), Antônio Carlos Vaca (PSDB), died in June, when the city had only 9 positive cases of coronavirus. The deputy mayor of Uberada (MG), João Gilberto Ripposati, died in September, aged 59, after 14 days in hospital, fighting against the disease. Deputy mayor elected of Jacinto Machado, in the south of Santa Catarina, José Francisco de Aguiar (PSL), Zezinho, died at the age of 63, in December, also a victim of Covid. He did not have comorbidities, according to the city hall Photo: Disclosure Wilson Braga, former governor of Paraíba, died at the age of 88, in May 2020, in the city of João Pessoa. Braga spent more than 15 days in a private hospital. The test that tested positive for the coronavirus came out a day after confirming that his wife, former federal deputy Lúcia Braga, had also died with Covid-19 Photo: Publicity

Coletivo Cidadania Ativa also published a text lamenting Neder’s death.

“Generous, boring, empathetic, respectful, committed, shy, loyal, attentive, persistent, stubborn, intelligent. He left his legacy in the history of the State of São Paulo, defending education, science, popular agrarian reform. Health Secretary of the Luiza Erundina government, expanding services while strengthening the instruments of democracy and popular participation in politics. He was one of the founders of the PT and dedicated himself to fighting for the party’s historic banners,” says the collective’s note.