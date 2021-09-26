Carlos Neder, physician and founder of PT, dies of Covid in São Paulo

SAO PAULO — Deputy, former councilor and one of the founders of the Workers’ Party (PT), physician Carlos Neder died this Saturday in São Paulo, aged 67. Neder had been hospitalized in São Paulo since August 8, as a result of Covid-19.
In a statement, the PT stated that Neder “leaves a legacy in the life of the state of São Paulo, defending education, science and popular agrarian reform”. According to the caption, the politician “revolutionized the capital as Secretary of Health in the government of Mayor Luiza Erundina” and “expanded access and services, while strengthening democracy and popular participation in politics.”
The party also lamented that the death of one of its founders “is another consequence of the genocidal policy that led more than 590 thousand Brazilians to death”. He concluded by saying that “his history will live as an example of generosity, loyalty and commitment to the working class.”
Carlos Neder, 67, was a doctor who graduated from the University of São Paulo (USP) and had a master’s degree in Public Health from Unicamp. He was born in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Syul, and came to São Paulo in 1970, having entered the Faculty of Medicine at USP in 1973.
He was elected state deputy in São Paulo in 2005, and is currently serving his third term, all for the Workers’ Party. He has been active in popular movements since the 1970s and was municipal health secretary during Luiza Erundina’s administration at the São Paulo City Hall (1990-1992).
He also served four terms as councilor in the city of São Paulo, starting in 1996. In the Legislative Assembly, he presented more than 60 bills and was the author of laws that institute health forums, such as the Forum Suprapartidario in Defense of SUS and Social Security. He was also the author of the law establishing the Quesito Cor in databases linked to the state government – an old demand of the social movement against racism.
In the Chamber, he presented numerous projects that resulted in the approval of programs such as Banco do Povo (credit for small entrepreneurs), Educommunication (radio in schools), Prevention of Violence in Schools, Management Councils of SUS, parks and CEUs (community participation in public actions).
Both in the Assembly and in the Chamber, Neder always acted as supervisor of the Executive. He investigated and denounced corruption schemes, such as the scandal in the bids for the purchase of chicken for school lunches and the fraud of the Detran-SP driver’s licenses.
Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also published a note of condolence on the death of the doctor and politician. According to Lula, the PT “loses a reference”, and “the politics of São Paulo and Brazil loses a great man”.
“A fighter who leaves at a time when the country is once again recognizing the importance of public health. The political legacy, inspiration and teachings that will be so important for us to continue in the fight for a better country for all remain,” the text says.
Coletivo Cidadania Ativa also published a text lamenting Neder’s death.
“Generous, boring, empathetic, respectful, committed, shy, loyal, attentive, persistent, stubborn, intelligent. He left his legacy in the history of the State of São Paulo, defending education, science, popular agrarian reform. Health Secretary of the Luiza Erundina government, expanding services while strengthening the instruments of democracy and popular participation in politics. He was one of the founders of the PT and dedicated himself to fighting for the party’s historic banners,” says the collective’s note.