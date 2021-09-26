Carlos Neder, physician and PT founder, dies of Covid-19 in São Paulo | São Paulo

Born in Campo Grande, Carlos Neder moved to São Paulo in the 70s. The former state deputy had a degree from the University of São Paulo (USP) and a master’s degree in Public Health from Unicamp. He also served for four terms as councilor in the city of São Paulo.

Neder was municipal secretary of Health, in the government of Luiza Erundina (1990-1992). He was elected councilor for the first time in 1996. During his terms as a parliamentarian, he worked in the areas of health, education and solidarity economy.

Coletivo Cidadania Ativa published a note lamenting Neder’s death.

“Generous, boring, empathetic, respectful, committed, shy, loyal, attentive, persistent, stubborn, intelligent. He left his legacy in the history of the State of São Paulo, defending education, science, popular agrarian reform. Health Secretary of the Luiza Erundina government, expanding services while strengthening the instruments of democracy and popular participation in politics. He was one of the founders of the PT and dedicated himself to fighting for the party’s historic banners,” says the text.

Former Minister of Education and former mayor of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad, lamented the doctor’s death.