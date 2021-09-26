Chay ‘debuts’ in front of Botafogo fans and recalls his trajectory: ‘I arrived here and I don’t want to go back’

In the supermarket aisle, Chay and his mother noticed something strange. A stranger followed them and looked at him insistently. They got scared. They feared it would be robbery or even racial discrimination. Until the man approached. He was a fan of Botafogo which, when confirming that it was the player, asked for a photo. Most athletes from big clubs are used to the approach. But until four months ago, the 30-year-old midfielder had never played for a popular team.

“There came the impression that the thing was big,” Chay recalls to GLOBO.

In 21 games for Botafogo, he has scored seven goals and four assists. Became a highlight of the team in Serie B and led the board to acquire its rights permanently — it had arrived on loan from the Portuguese-RJ. More: he started to be grouped in the streets and followed on social networks. But only this Sunday, against the Sampaio Correa, at 6:15 pm, you will live the experience of playing against Alvinegros.

— I hope they come to encourage Botafogo. I always say he comes first. But I will be very happy if they shout my name and sing music. It’s a very defining moment in my career.

Today’s game will be the club’s first with the presence of a fan at Nilton Santos. 4,999 tickets were offered for sale. To enter the stadium, it is necessary to present a negative test for an antigen test against Covid-19 and proof of up-to-date vaccination.

— It’s always nice to be in front of the crowd. We already had the experience with the CSA, away from home. I went into the field and commented to Kanu: ‘Man, that’s delicious. Fans are part of football, it was missing’. And now let’s live it at home.

Even without being able to attend the games, the fans continued creating music. And Chayene — her name is inspired by the character Cheyenne, from the western “Once upon a time in the West” — has already won one to himself. “Father, I saw Chay”, parody of “I will survive” became a hit among alvinegros comparing the midfielder to Henry, Ronaldo and Messi.

– It’s funny. He mentions great football idols. Comparisons that I think are good… How can I say? That you can’t even imagine! Ronaldo, Messi and Henry are references. I take it to the comic side.

The identification with Botafogo is such that even superstition he takes with him. Number 14 was handpicked. It comes from one of his greatest inspirations: the same Henry he is compared to in music.

“Everything that involves numbers, I choose it. Even for raffle. The proof (that it brings luck) is that I chose it at Botafogo and I didn’t even expect things to go so fast.

The popularity gained in four months can be measured in numbers. Assiduous on social media, Chay follows the growth of his followers. Upon leaving Portuguesa, for which he ended up in the selection of the best in Carioca 2021, the midfielder had 15 thousand followers on Instagram. Today, there are 56.7 thousand. On Twitter, the number jumped from 800 to 22,700.

— Today I can’t keep up with all the messages I receive. I always try to apologize, because people ask for a video, birthday message and I can’t send it to everyone – account. — I try to create a closeness with the fans. Show that we are normal people, that a football player is not untouchable.

Late fame excites him but does not dazzle him. Although Chay has become popular now, he has come a long way. At the base, he heard a lot of ‘no’. Including from Flamengo and Fluminense. Professionalization came in the modest success.

The same football that allowed him to get to know countries like Thailand and Malaysia also took him to the depths of the access divisions of football in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. He lived not only with back wages and payments that seemed more like a stipend, but also suffered from the lack of structure: defeat by WO because the club did not provide a police vehicle and training in society fields due to lack of location.

— It was sweaty, but the athletes’ will to win and change their lives was stronger than the difficulties.

The lack of perspective led him to football 7. And what was supposed to be an income supplement grew. Chay defended Fla, Flu, Bota and the national team, for which he was champion of the world and of America in 2018. But the loss of strength in the sport and a new chance put him back on the pitch. Where you no longer want to leave.

— I arrived here and I don’t want to regress. Because only I know what I went through. I am grateful to every fan who can identify the joy I have in playing football. It feeds my willpower. But it doesn’t change my way of being as a person. I hope to bring joy to the fans, but always with my feet on the ground.