Check out the drivers’ statements after qualifying for the Russian F1 GP

The zebra again painted in Formula 1, this time in the Russian GP. In a classification that started with a wet track and ended with drivers using slick tires, Lando Norris took the first pole-position of his career with a time of 1min41s993. Carlos Sainz was the other big surprise, 0s517 behind, closing the front row of the grid.

George Russell again rode well on the wet track and took third position. Lewis Hamilton made a mistake twice, crashing into the pits and then running on the track, taking only fourth place.

Daniel Ricciardo and Fernando Alonso form the third row of the grid. Valtteri Bottas, Lance Stroll, Sergio Pérez and Esteban Ocon complete the top-10 on the Russian circuit.

Championship leader Max Verstappen didn’t even score a quick lap and, due to the change of power unit, starts at the end of the grid. Nicholas Latifi and Charles Leclerc, equally punished, also leave in the last positions.

The Russian GP is scheduled to start at 9 am (GMT-3) this Sunday. The weather forecast is for a sunny and hot day in Sochi. O BIG PRIZE always follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.

Check out the drivers’ statements after qualifying in Sochi:

Valtteri Bottas, seventh: Bottas laments delay in exchange for slick tires and 7th on the grid in Russia: “Not ideal”

Throw Stroll, eighth: “I’m happy we made it to Q3 and eighth place at the start is a good position to fight for points tomorrow. We took a good step forward compared to yesterday and the team did a good job in challenging conditions. However, I think there was more at stake on the last lap. What hindered the return was the traffic in the last sector [causado por Sergio Pérez], and my lap time was affected while braking in turns 13, 14 and 15. I also had problems with Daniel [Ricciardo] in front of me in Q1. It was a little frustrating, but let’s look at tomorrow now. We’re going to have a long stretch to the first braking point, and there’s a lot of vacuum here. So let’s see what happens on Sunday.”

Sergio Pérez, ninth: “Things looked very promising, and we had a good Q1 and a good Q2. But with changing weather and track conditions, timing is important. Looking back, we could have tried putting on slick tires a lap earlier. As we know, anything can happen in the race, and a positive thing about today is that the car did very well in the wet. We are going to move forward optimistically to Sunday: the main objective will be to make a good start and then have the best possible race.”

Esteban Ocon, tenth: “I’m a little frustrated with qualifying today as we weren’t able to get the best out of Q3 with changing conditions. In the end, we couldn’t get the right tires on at the right time in Q3 and we lost two quick lap attempts with the softs at the end. There was definitely the potential for [buscar] more than a tenth today as I enjoy these sessions in challenging conditions. On the positive side, we have both cars starting in the top ten, so it’s not a bad starting position. It looks like it’s going to be dry tomorrow, but whatever the conditions, we’ll be ready.”

Yuki Tsunoda, 13th: “I’m very satisfied with the day today. I moved on to Q2, which is a breakthrough for me, especially after yesterday. My mechanics worked hard last night to put the car in a better position for qualifying today, and I felt a little more confident in the car. Obviously the conditions were completely different from yesterday’s practice, but we expect to see further improvement tomorrow in the dry.”

Kimi Raikkonen, 14th: “Conditions weren’t that bad out there, but we lacked a bit of grip. The car’s balance was good, but we were at the limit all the time, and when you go over that limit, everything happens very fast. The more laps we completed, the better it got, but in the end we just couldn’t get more out of the car. Let’s try our best tomorrow and see where we can finish.”

Mick Schumacher, 15th: “I was hoping for an appearance in Q2 that would be great. The quick lap was ok but I think I made some mistakes and maybe two or three tenths would get me to Q2. At least it was close. A little frustrated, but very happy because we did a great job as a team. I love it, it’s the best terms, honestly. You enter the cold water and are the fastest on the track if you find the best way. I always liked it, even in the past and I hope there will be some rain tomorrow.”

Antonio Giovinazzi, 16th: “It was a disappointing day, when we weren’t able to show our full potential. I had a problem with the brakes, which made driving difficult, especially in the wet and without having done the third free practice. We need to understand what happened and adjust it to have a better day tomorrow. We need to see what climate we’re going to have and then focus on our work. We will have faster cars around us because they will start from the back [Charles Leclerc e Max Verstappen]. We’re going to need to stay out of trouble and see how we can move forward.”

Nikita Mazepin, 17th: “Overall, the session was going well. I wasn’t sure what we were doing because I felt the tires needed more turns [para aquecer] than in Spa. When I finally found the ideal balance, I made a decent lap and went back to the pits. Really, I was suffering on the track. I don’t know what I would have done differently, but it was difficult to drive. I don’t know what the weather will be like tomorrow, but we’re ready for a dry and wet track, let’s just see what happens.”

Nicholas Latifi, 18th: “The pace was very strong today. You never know what it’s going to be like when you change tires on a wet road, but when I first applied the brakes I could feel the grip was good, which wasn’t the case for everyone. Even on a track that was steadily improving, the lap I took in the middle of Q1 was enough to get me to Q2. When I see what it was possible to do in Q1 it makes me even more frustrated by starting from the end of the grid due to the change in the power unit, but motorsport is like that. I’ll try really hard tomorrow to get as many positions in the race.”

Charles Leclerc, 19th: “To be honest, I wanted to have done so many laps in these conditions because we suffered so much in the past. Even if it’s only a few laps, we’ve learned a lot from what we did today. Also, we were very competitive in the few laps. Focus is on tomorrow’s race, which won’t be easy.”

