Chinese state intervention in technology companies may “push” investments to India

With the onslaught of the government of China against the technology sector, global investors seeking exposure to emerging markets will pay more attention to India, said Sumant Mandal, managing partner of March Capital Partners, a venture capital firm for the U.S.

Investors now put more weight on “government risk” when evaluating Chinese technology companies, Mandal said in a video interview.

startups Indian companies in areas such as the Internet and cloud software offer strong growth prospects but without a similar risk profile, said Mandal, co-founder of the Santa Monica, Calif.-based company.

Chinese regulators are seeking to impose more rules on Internet companies in a campaign that spans everything from gaming to the “money cult,” raising doubts about the prospects for growth and profit. While India’s Internet sector is much smaller than China’s, it has recently been generating billions of dollars worth of companies and initial public offerings at an ever-increasing pace.

“China’s market is of unparalleled size and scale,” said Mandal. “But the risk-reward structure around China has changed” and investors in the US, Europe, Asia and the Middle East are now looking to balance their portfolios by redirecting investments to their neighbor, he said.

March Capital has a long history of betting on Indian startups and plans to increase those investments, he said. O coronavirus changed consumer behavior in India, which benefited e-commerce companies and digital transactions.

The company has more than $1 billion in assets under management, including a $450 million fund that closed earlier this year. Last month, March had two exits in India that represented nearly $6 billion in combined value: Online payments company BillDesk was bought for $4.7 billion just days after CarTrade Tech’s IPO.