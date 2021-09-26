Chris Martin asks audience to appreciate BTS V’s vocals in “My Universe’

On September 24th, Coldplay released their long-awaited collaboration song with BTS entitled ‘My Universe’, and Kim Taehyung, aka V, received hundreds of web acclaim.

As the only baritone vocalist on BTS, it’s unusual to see V show his low register in group songs geared towards tenor vocalists, but as Coldplay’s Chris Martin is a baritone, fans were happy to hear V’s heartwarming vocals on full display .

At a live performance after the song’s release, fans went wild as Chris Martin silenced the audience to focus on the V part.

The way chris martin stop, didn't sing taes part and let taehyungs voice been heard in the crowd, he gave a way of appreciation for his voice. Baritone king kim taehyung with his rich and gold registers deserved to be acknowledged!

Coldplay X BTS: Chris Martin delights with performance of “My Universe”

Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, made a guest appearance on the new season of Kelly Clarkson’s talk show. On the occasion, the artist performed the track “My Universe”, a partnership between the British band and BTS.

As such, Martin joined Kelly on the talk show couch with his guitar and gave an enchanting performance for the single. It’s worth remembering that the song’s lyrics were largely written by Jungkook. In addition, the Coldplay vocalist sang a verse in Korean for the first time. At the end of her brief introduction, she exclaimed, “Oh my God!”

Kelly Clarkson is detonated after missing BTS picture on her show

Last week, the interview with Chris Martin was aired, where he talked about partnering with BTS. However, the show ended up quite annoying the septet’s fans by making a tremendous faux pas.

During an interview with Chris Martin of Coldplay, Kell talked about the group. So far so good, but her team put on the screen a photo of another K-pop group that just wasn’t BTS!

Check the moment:

Where did Kelly Clarkson get this photo? Couldn't you just GOOGLE it and get a picture of BTS

ARMYS were super disappointed, because it’s not like it’s hard to find official photos of the boygroup on the Internet.

Check out the repercussion:

this case that happened today on the kelly clarkson show putting a picture of another band and saying it’s the bts because i saw the i-armys talking n is the first time, they do articles about bts but the fts are from this group i don’t even I know who they are, what kind of shit game is this? — Juliana៹⁷ (@jkshes) September 13, 2021

Kelly Clarkson compares Ariana Grande with BTS after an unusual situation

This Monday (23), singer Kelly Clarkson was invited to participate in the Talk Show “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”. During the chat, she talked about The Voice, and took the opportunity to compare Ariana Grande with the BTS.

When asked about her new co-worker, Kelly spoke mostly of Ariana’s popularity. During the entry of the judges, the audience is ecstatic to see the singer: “Looks like BTS coming in“, compared Kelly Clarkson.

(Photo: Reproduction)

“Now that we’re back with the live audience, we’ve been without for a few seasons, and when we go in, we have the techs come in separately. Like, they introduce us: ‘Here comes John Legend’. You know how it is? It’s kind of silly. So when I walk in, people go ‘whooooooooooooked’, John walks in and they do the same, and when Ariana walks in, it literally feels like BTS has entered the place. Like, they go crazy! And Blake comes in last and is looking very embarrassed. Blake is like: ‘Can I go before Ariana? Like, this is shameful‘” explained Kelly Clarkson.

BTS, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande boost entrepreneur’s fortune

Everyone knows that BTS is one of the biggest phenomenons in music today. The group even left Bang Si-hyuk, founder of record label Big Hit Entertainment (now Hybe), billionaire.

As GQ points out, the businessman’s fortune has more than doubled since October last year, when the then-Big Hit opened its first public offering on the Korean stock exchange. At the time, its wealth was estimated at $1.5 billion. Since then it has grown 131% – all this in less than a year.

The leap is largely due to the success of the BTS. With all their albums reaching #1 on the Billboard charts, their latest release ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ sold nearly half a million copies in just the first week. They also reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in their career with ‘Dynamite’. More recently, their hit “Butter” secured their 7th consecutive week at the top of the singles chart.

In addition, in April, it was announced that the US company Ithaca Holdings, by Scooter Braun, was bought by HYBE. The company manages the careers of big names in Western pop music, such as Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

The artists also profited from the partnership. According to the Bloomerang newspaper, each member of the BTS, as well as Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, own a pool of shares in the company, estimated at US$15 million.

Recently, in an article by Bloomberg, Lucas Shaw talks about the fortune the BTS can generate for members and founders. Last year, BTS accounted for 97% of the label’s sales and members own less than 5% of the company’s equity.

The article talks about how young artists suffer at the hands of major labels: “Artists hoped that the rise of social media and streaming would shift power back into their hands. They don’t need that much help to promote or release their music anymore.”

“Some industry executives argue that record labels are just banks or venture capitalists, providing upfront money in exchange for a share of the ultimate rewards,” he says.

The songs, despite having much more power these days, cannot survive without record labels behind them, as the independent market is very risky.

Artists such as Taylor Swift and Kanye West have already had big fights with record companies for the right to their property after frustrated contracts.

The Korean music industry, in particular, operates on a different model, which means that the record company is more practical with each artist. However, seeing how the market is expanding, artists don’t just want control over their art, but actions within the companies that launch them.