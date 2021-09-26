Commentator sees Diego Loureiro’s mistake at Botafogo ‘on the account’ of orientation to play with his feet

Diego Loureiro failed badly in the 2-0 defeat of the Botafogo to CSA, this thursday, in Maceio. But the goalkeeper was cleared of blame by the coach Enderson Moreira, who defended him, and also by the commentator André Loffredo, on “SporTV News”, this Friday.

In the journalist’s view, the problem is not just for Diego Loureiro.

– Nothing more correct (than Enderson to defend), you expect that from a coach, whatever the situation. This mistake for me is reflected in the guidance given to goalkeepers, without having been prepared or developed to play with their feet. Even young people, like Diego, have difficulty. If you ask the athlete to do what was not prepared during the entire training, mistakes like this can happen. The problem is that he missed later too, he jumped out of time and tried to hold on, he could have slapped him out. I was desperate for the mistake with my feet,” Loffredo explained.

For the commentator, Botafogo does not need to despair for the result and is still in a good situation.

– The game was below what it was showing, the good sequence. He didn’t play well, it wasn’t just the goalkeeper. He put it in a difficult situation, because it was already complicated with the 0-0. I think the Botafogo fans are excited, with the possibility of even returning to the stadium. The team is showing signs that it will rise and stabilize in the G-4, to reach the end with good access conditions – completed.