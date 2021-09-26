Commission approves measure requiring the creation of a bank account

The Chamber of Deputies Consumer Protection Committee approved a proposal that authorizes the creation of limits on cash transactions. The objective is to combat money laundering and other financial crimes, as electronic transactions are supervised by the authorities.

The approved text is the substitute from Congressman Vinícius Carvalho (Republicanos-SP) to Bill 75/19, from Congressman Rodrigo Agostinho (PSB-SP). Carvalho assessed that the original text, which prohibits cash transactions above R$ 10 thousand, creates very specific rules and may conflict with the attributions of the Central Bank and the National Monetary Council (CMN).

Therefore, the rapporteur chose to amend the Money Laundering Law to authorize the CMN to establish maximum amounts for cash transactions by clients of financial institutions and for the payment of cash checks by banks. Transactions outside the ceiling must be carried out electronically or by crediting a bank account.

Vinícius Carvalho highlighted that several countries have implemented measures to reduce the processing of resources in kind, an example that should be followed by Brazil. The rules, however, must be made by the National Monetary Council and not defined in detail by law.

“Such conflict could generate legal uncertainty and conflict of constitutional powers. Instead, we believe it is more pertinent to establish guidelines for the National Monetary Council to implement them, taking advantage of the expertise of the Central Bank to establish values ​​and limits”, he defended.

Processing

The proposal is being processed in conclusive character and will be analyzed by the Finance and Taxation committees; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship. (Chamber)