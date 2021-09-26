Concacaf Deletes Teams and Suspends Suriname Vice President for Three Years After Controversial Video | international football

Concacaf excluded Inter Moengo Tapoe, from Suriname, and Olimpia, from Honduras, from the Concacaf League and suspended Ronnie Brunswijk, owner of the Surinamese team and vice president of the country, for three years. The decision came after the leader and politician distributed US dollars to opponents after the match between the two teams, last Tuesday.

Champion of the tournament in 2017, Olimpia won 6-0 in Paramaribo, in a first leg of the round of 16 of the competition, which is the second most important of clubs in Concacaf. Brunswijk, 60, was Inter Moengo’s starter and captain and played for 54 minutes in the match. Concacaf’s punishment was exclusively for the video in which the politician appears giving money to the Hondurans (see below).

In its statement, Concacaf reiterated that it is still investigating the case in search of more people involved for further punishment. In a statement released before the Confederation’s punishment, Olimpia stated that it is available to the organization.

On her official Facebook profile, Ronnie Brunswijk stated that she gave a gift to rivals only out of “gratitude”.

– After a good consultation with the coach, I rewarded the Honduran team. I just rewarded players out of gratitude. I will remain committed to valuing the sport – wrote Brunswijk.

Honduran team coach Pedro Troglio said in an interview with “IPNoticias” channel that Ronnie visited the Olimpia locker room initially to ask for a shirt and would have started voluntarily distributing money to the players. Brunswijk would also have given money to fans outside the stadium.

The videos were shared in a live stream by the account of Mony Hond Bordo, whose real name is Joël Martinus. He describes himself as a leading Suriname artist for his short videos on social media. However, profiles of journalists across the country identify him as a local drug dealer.

The game’s story was widely publicized in the international press, especially in the region, with harsh criticism of the Surinamese Football Federation and Concacaf.

In Surinamese press reports, Inter Moengo coach Jozef Joekoe stated that Ronnie had requested to play for just 15 minutes. However, he did not want to leave and stayed for 53 minutes. The Surinamese vice president was only replaced in the second half.

Vice-president of Suriname and owner of Inter Moengo, Ronnie Brunswijk started the game and then distributed money in the locker room of rivals Olimpia, from Honduras

Ronnie Brunswijk is one of the best-known figures in Suriname, a country that borders the southern states of Pará and Amapá in Brazil. He is a former rebel leader in the country, has been wanted for bank robberies and has been accused of drug trafficking in Europe.

However, Brunswijk is adored by the local population and is nicknamed “Robin Hood” in the country, as publishes the newspaper “New York Times”, in a long profile of the politician. Ronnie distributed what he earned from his robberies, sometimes even throwing money from his helicopter. He says he has 50 children and is currently a businessman.

Ronnie was elected vice president of Chan Santokhi, a former police officer who came to pursue him in the 1980s, but allied himself politically with his former target.