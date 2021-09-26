Confirmed, 14th salary will be paid to INSS retirees in 2021?

This week the Social Security and Family Commission (CSSF) of the Chamber of Deputies approved the text of the Bill that creates the 14th emergency salary for retirees from the National Social Security Institute (INSS).

With the approval by the Commission, many INSS policyholders believed that the 14th salary will already be released, however, a lot of attention is needed, as the situation is not as simple as it seems and the benefit has not yet been confirmed.

14th salary of INSS

Since last year, there have been two Bills that called for the creation of the 14th salary, which are Bill 3657/20 authored by Senator Paulo Paim (PT-RS), which did not advance in its processing, and the Bill 4.367/2020 by deputy Pompeo de Mattos (PDT-RS), approved by the Commission this week.

The text of Congressman Pompeo de Mattos’s Bill to PL 4.367/2020 specifies in its amendment that, exceptionally, an annual allowance (14th salary) be created for the years 2020 and 2021 in favor of retirees and pensioners of the General Regime of Social Security, as established by law.

However, as the text was prepared last year, the Social Security and Family Commission approved the measure this week and modified the granting of the benefit for the years 2020 and 2021, to be granted in the years 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Is the 14th salary already approved?

Not! Although the Social Security and Family Commission has approved the Bill, it has not yet been transformed into a Law, and even less is in effect. This is because the analysis of several competent Commissions is necessary for the measure to be able to advance in its approval.

Therefore, with the approval of the Social Security and Family Committee, the text of the project was sent for analysis and approval by the Finance and Taxation Committee (CFT), thus, after approval by the Committees in the Chamber of Deputies, the text should still be pass for approval in the Federal Senate, so that, later, it can be sent for presidential approval and in fact begin to take effect.

Thus, as much as the topic has gained new momentum, it will be necessary to wait for the next steps of the National Congress, both by the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate to actually enable the creation or not of the 14th salary for retirees and pensioners of the INSS.