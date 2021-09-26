Construction leads job generation, but has worse salaries – 09/26/2021 – Market

In a year, the Construction began to rebound in the labor market, with an increase of 19.6% in the employed population in the country. The average income of workers in the sector, however, fell by 14.8% over the same period, show data from Pnad Contínua (National Survey by Continuous Sample of Households).

In the view of analysts, indicators with opposite results mainly reflect the return to the informal professionals market.

On the one hand, the return of these workers, who suffered the most in the initial phase of the pandemic, ends up increasing the employed population. The side effect is the decline in average income, as their wages tend to be lower.

In the second quarter of 2020, a period in which Covid-19 caused a series of restrictions on the economy, the number of workers employed in construction was 5.3 million.

With an increase of 19.6%, the group reached 6.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. That is, in one year, there was an increase of about 1 million people, although the contingent still remains at a lower level than the pre-crisis.

The increase of 19.6%, in relative terms, is the largest among the ten activities covered by Pnad. The survey is carried out by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

In the opposite direction, the usual average income of workers employed in construction fell, in real terms, from R$ 2,087 to R$ 1,778 between the second quarter of 2020 and the same period this year.

The R$ 1,778 mark is the lowest in the historical series, with data since 2012. The 14.8% retraction is the largest among the ten activities surveyed by the IBGE.

Adriana Beringuy, research analyst at IBGE, explains that the construction sector includes everything from the real estate market and large infrastructure works to small renovations in houses and apartments.

She points out that the increase in the employed population has been accompanied by the re-entry of informal workers into the labor market, which ends up reducing the average income.

“We had many reports of people doing works or small home renovations. Construction, somehow, has managed to replenish its number of workers. But, now, there is a group of workers with lower wages”, says Adriana.

PNAD data do not detail whether those employed in each sector of the economy work with or without a formal contract or CNPJ. But, in general numbers, it is possible to measure the resumption of informal jobs in Brazil.

Between the second quarter of 2020 and the same period of 2021, the group of employees without a formal contract, in the economy as a whole, increased by 16% —from 8.6 million to 10 million. In employees with a formal contract (30.2 million), there was relative stability, with a positive variation of 0.1%.

The number of self-employed workers without a CNPJ, in the economy as a whole, increased by 17.1% in the same period — from 16.3 million to 19.1 million. Meanwhile, the self-employed group with CNPJ registered a smaller advance, of 7.3%. It went from 5.4 million to 5.8 million.

“We attribute this [aumento na população ocupada com queda no rendimento] to informality. Informals suffered the most when the pandemic hit. Now, they are coming back”, analyzes economist Ieda Vasconcelos, from Cbic (Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry).

Ieda adds that, in the formal market, construction also registered an improvement in employment during the pandemic. From January to July this year, the sector accumulates a positive balance of 208.3 thousand jobs generated with a portfolio, according to data from the Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed), of the Ministry of Economy. The result represents the difference between hiring and firing at companies in the sector.

Of the ten activities that appear in the Pnad, nine had an increase in the employed population between the second quarter of 2020 and the same period of 2021.

After construction, the second highest rise was seen in agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing and aquaculture. In this sector, the employed population rose 11.8%, jumping from 8 million to 8.9 million.

The only activity with a negative variation in the number of workers was public administration, defense, social security, education, human health and social services. There was a decrease of 1.4%, and the number of employed persons went from 16.8 million to 16.6 million.

When it comes to average income, only one of the ten activities had a positive variation between the second quarter of 2020 and the same interval in 2021.

It deals with the information, communication and financial, real estate, professional and administrative activities sector. The usual average income in this line rose 1%, from R$3,574 to R$3,611.

“In the second quarter of last year, a lot of people were unemployed, but most of the more qualified workers managed to stay in the market, which made the average income rise at the time. Now, it’s the opposite: income goes down,” says economist Daniel Duque, a researcher at FGV Ibre (Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation).​ ​

“With the vaccination against Covid-19, the occupation will increase, but pressured by lower wages and higher inflation. This affects the purchasing power of the population. There is still a large contingent of workers to be incorporated into the labor market”, he adds.