Copom Minutes, Quarterly Inflation Report and employment data: what to monitor this week

SAO PAULO – After the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) to raise the Selic by 1 percentage point, to 6.25% per year, and the IPCA-15 above expectations, the next steps of monetary policy continue to be highlighted in the coming days in the Brazilian economic agenda.

On Tuesday (28) and Thursday (30), the Central Bank will release the minutes of the Copom meeting and the Inflation Report, respectively. This latest release is for the third quarter and will be particularly important to gather more information on the monetary authority’s view of inflation prospects and usually presents updates to broader forecasts and studies on the Brazilian economy.

On Tuesday, data on job creation by the August Caged will also be released, while data from the PNAD Contínua for August, presented by the IBGE, will be revealed on Thursday and, according to Bradesco, should continue to indicate an improvement in the market of work.

Also pay attention to the September IGP-M, which should show deflation in the monthly comparison. The estimate of economists at Itaú is that a drop of 0.45%, leading to an annual increase in the rate of 25.09% (compared to an advance of 31.12% in August).

“The main factor must be a significant deflation in iron ore prices. On the other hand, wholesale agricultural prices will continue to pressure inflation, still driven mainly by grains and in natura prices, although with some deceleration at the margin. Consumer prices should also continue to be pressured by higher electricity tariffs”, assess the bank’s economists.

Also pay attention to fiscal data: the central government result for August will be released on Tuesday, for which Itaú expects a deficit of R$ 16.4 billion. Consolidated public accounts, also from August, will come out the following day, for which specialists project a deficit of R$ 12.3 billion.

The central bank’s credit report for August will be released on Monday, with detailed information on outstanding loans, default rates and other detailed information about the market.

On Friday, the trade balance for September will be revealed, with Itaú estimating a surplus of US$ 3.5 billion, lower than the surplus of US$ 5.1 billion registered a year ago. “We expect exports to decrease 10.7% compared to the previous month and imports to increase 0.4% compared to the previous month. Despite the weaker result, exports remain at historically high levels and significantly above imports, sustaining a positive trade balance”, they assess.

On the political front, it will be important to closely monitor the development of fiscal discussions in Congress to find a solution for the payment of court orders, as well as on the consequences of the administrative reform and the reform of the Income Tax.

It is noteworthy that, in an interview with CBN, senator Ângelo Coronel, rapporteur of the IR reform, said that voting should only be for 2022. “It is a very complex project. I’m not able to make a report, we’re about to start in October, in December, 60 and a few days from now, the recess begins. I can’t present a report without being well grounded,” he said to the radio.

The October energy banner will be decided by Aneel this Friday.

external agenda

Abroad, on Friday, the United States will release data from the PCE, or consumer spending price index, for August. On Thursday, pay attention to the US GDP for the second quarter (final), with market consensus expected to rise by 6.8% in the quarter in annualized terms.

Also, throughout the week, the PMI indices for the Euro Area (Friday) and China (Wednesday) for September will be released.

Also pay attention to the statements of various BC leaders. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech after the Fomc this week was seen as moderate, but it did not allay doubts about US interest rates. Uncertainties about the policies of major central banks were further heightened after the Bank of England signaled its rate hike.

Several BC American leaders speak next week, including Powell, who will be in the Senate on the 28th. In Europe, ECB President Christine Lagarde will speak on the 27th and 28th. She will also be with fellow Powell, Andrew Bailey, from the BOE, and Haruhiko Kuroda, from the BOJ, at an ECB event on the 29th.

As for China, investors continue to monitor the unfolding of the Evergrande crisis. The world’s most indebted developer showed no signs of having paid the $83.5 million coupon, which has a grace period before any default can be declared, which affected markets last Friday and should follow on the investors’ radar.

(with Bloomberg)

