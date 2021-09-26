Corinthians beat Chapecoense away from home and remains alive in the Brazilian Under-20 Championship

Corinthians won another one in the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. This Saturday afternoon, the Parque São Jorge team defeated Chapecoense by 3-2, at Arena Condá, in the 17th round. Giovane (twice) and Mandaca scored the goals.

With the victory away from home, Corinthians reached 25 points in the Brasileirão U-20 and now ranks ninth in the tournament table, with a game more than their opponents. It is worth remembering that the eight best placed qualify for the quarter finals and there are two rounds left. There is still a mathematical chance of a Corinthians classification.

Write it down, Faithful! The U-20 will return to the field next Thursday, the 30th, at 3 pm, when they face Red Bull Bragantino, in Bragança, for the Campeonato Paulista.

lineup

Diogo Siston sent Corinthians to the field with the same team from the last matches: Alan Gobetti; Léo Mana, Lucas Belezi, Robert Renan and Reginaldo; Luis Mandaca, Keven Vinicius, Riquelme and Matheus Araújo; Cauê and Giovane.

My Timon

The game

First time

The first stage was very disputed, with both teams looking for the goal and wanting the victory to keep alive the dream of qualifying for the playoff of Brasileirão. Corinthians started by pressing and created good chances right away.

After starting with pressure, the team coached by Diogo Siston saw Cauê waste a good chance of goal after four minutes of play. At ten, Riquelme made a beautiful move, Cauê played for Giovane and the shirt 11, very calmly inside the area, opened the scoring for Timão.

With a game less than Corinthians, Chapecoense went on the attack right after conceding the first goal and began to bother Corinthians’ defense too much. Marquinhos kicked and the ball scraped Alan’s crossbar. With 16 minutes, Ryan received it at the edge of the area and kicked across to tie the game. Still pressing Corinthians, Chapecoense turned the game around, at 25, with Marquinhos.

Needing the victory to climb the table, Corinthians reacted quickly and reached a draw in the 31st minute. Cauê received the ball on the side and found Giovane free in the area and, without marking, the shirt 11 only needed to roll the ball to score his second goal and tie the game for the São Jorge park team.

Second time

The second stage started with pressure from Chapecoense. After a corner kick, Ryan hit and saw the ball being blocked by Corinthians’ defense, preventing the tiebreaker. In the next move, however, Keven hit the spot and saw the home team’s goalkeeper make a great save.

With a tighter second half, the two coaches started to charge more from their respective attacks. And the pressure from Siston worked for Corinthians, who saw Keven take a slap and the ball scrape Silvado Júnior’s crossbar.

Pressing, Corinthians began to occupy more of Chapecoense’s defense field aiming for the second goal, but, due to some technical errors, they were unable to create great chances for a goal. With 24 minutes, Cauê took advantage of a corner and headed out of goal.

Diogo Siston made the Corinthians’ first changes with 25 minutes of the second stage: Felipe Augusto and Ryan entered the vacancies of Cauê and Matheus Araújo. In the first move after the exchanges, Reginaldo took a free kick and the ball was left to Mandaca, who scored Timão’s third goal in the match.

Even with the advantage in the match, the Corinthians coach made two more offensive exchanges in the 35th minute: Cauê and Keven were replaced by Anderson Chaves and Guilherme Biro.

In the final minutes of the match, Chapecoense began to pressure the Corinthians defense in search of the equalizer. Due to pressure from the owners of the house, Siston placed João Pedro and Murillo in the vacancies of Léo Mana and Robert Renan. Without suffering much in the final minutes, Timon secured the victory away from home.

Technical sheet of Chapecoense 2 x 3 Corinthians

Competition: Brazilian Under-20 Championship

Local: Arena Cond, Chapec, SC

Date: September 25, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 3:00 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Edson Alves da Silva

Assistants: Clair Dapper and Tais Cristvo da Silva

Goals: Ryan and Marco Antnio (Chapecoense); Luis Mandaca, Giovane (twice) (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: Serine (Chapecoense); Anderson Chaves (Corinthians)

CHAPECOENSE: Sivaldo Junior; Ryan (Thiago Henrique), Kauan Gomes, Tiago Cser (Serina), Victor Hugo (Luzzi), Mancha (Allan), Buzatto (Cella), Lorhan (Joo Cesco), Rodriguinho, Marco Antnio and Vasconcelos.

Technician: Filipe Mattos

CORINTHIANS: Alan Gobetti; Lo Mana (Joo Pedro), Lucas Belezi, Robert Renan (Murillo) and Reginaldo; Luis Mandaca, Riquelme, Matheus Arajo (Ryan) and Keven Vinicius (Guilherme Biro); Giovane (Felipe Augusto) and Cau (Anderson Chaves).

Technician: Diogo Siston

See more at: Corinthians Under-20.