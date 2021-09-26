Corinthians beats Palmeiras with two of Roger Guedes and reacts in Brasileirão – 25/09/2021

Corinthians took advantage of a former Palmeiras player to win today’s Derby (25), at Neo Química Arena, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. With two goals from Roger Guedes —one each time—, Timon won 2-1 and won again after three rounds. Gabriel Menino paid for Alviverde.

Forward Roger Guedes was the highlight of the match. He started the match acting as the most advanced player in the Corinthians offensive system and left his mark after a beautiful triangulation involving Renato Augusto and Willian. In the final stage, when the match was already drawing up for equality, he scored a great goal, already playing on the left side of the attack. By this time, Joe had stepped into William’s place and was the center forward of reference.

With the result, Corinthians holds itself in sixth place for another round, with 33 points, and is approaching the G-4. Fortaleza is fourth with the same 33 points, but higher in the number of victories and with a game in hand. Among them is Red Bull Bragantino, in fifth, with two matches less than Timão. Palmeiras, who came from a 2-0 victory over Chapecoense, parks at 38 points and is in second place.

Abel trades at Palmeiras

With an eye on the match against Atlético-MG, for the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores da América, coach Abel Ferreira made some changes to preserve the Palmeiras squad. Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael, Rony and Raphael Veiga did not start the Derby. Verdão returned to betting on a formation with three defenders, with Renan being chosen to act on the left side of defense. Details for the promotion of the “pigs” Gabriel Menino and Patrick de Paula to the starting lineup.

the quartet’s first time

Being one of the clubs that strengthened the most in the Brasileirão, Corinthians needed to put all its power together in the game. And that happened in front of Palmeiras, with the entry of Renato Augusto instead of Jô. Without the center forward of reference, it fell to Roger Guedes to act more advanced. Willian and Giuliano were the other important players in Timão’s offensive sector.

ex law works

The presence of their medallions was decisive for Corinthians to open the scoreboard at the Neo Química Arena. The first goal, at 20 minutes of the first half, had the participation of three of his main reinforcements and ended with the application of the former law in a perfect conclusion by Roger Guedes. The move started with Renato Augusto, who won a split by Luan on the left wing. He made the cross for Giuliano, who fixed it first for Roger Guedes to kick cross and score.

Roger Guedes opens the scoring for Corinthians in the derby with Palmeiras Goals UOL Sport

VAR cancels paint on kickback

With the end of the first half quite busy, Corinthians came close to increasing the gap. In a counter-attack armed by Willian, he passed easily by Patrick de Paula and took advantage of the unguarded defense of Palmeiras to trigger Roger Guedes on the left side. The ex-palmeirense cut an opponent and kicked Cassio in the right corner. The rally, however, was invalidated for offside.

Verdão’s unexpected draw

At this point, the defeat by a thin score was already advantageous for Palmeiras. But the situation got even better in a casual play that ended with Verdão’s draw. After a corner kick, Cantillo badly pushed the ball away, and it was left for Gabriel Menino to make amends for the goal. On the trajectory, the ball deflected on Roger Guedes’ leg and deceived Cassio, culminating in a 1-1 draw in the 46th minute.

Gabriel Menino draws for Palmeiras in the derby against Corinthians; Look Goals UOL Sport

Palmeira’s defense suffers at the feet of GP

The first half had a good level of football. Needing to win, Corinthians was more incisive in attack and took advantage of flaws in the defense of Palmeiras on the flanks. Timão relied on the creativity of its medallion quartet to come out ahead and have other chances to score. And still with an inspired journey by Gabriel Pereira. He was the main escape piece on the right side of the attack, taking on the role of the classic.

Palmeiras strengthens for the second half

By getting the tie at the end of the first half, Palmeiras came back stronger for the final 45 minutes. With the entry of Zé Rafael in place of Patrick de Paula, who had already received a yellow card, Verdão raised the mark and prevented the opponent from progressing freely to the offensive field. The strategy worked, as it offered few opportunities to Corinthians. But, at the same time, Abel Ferreira’s team took a while to reach Cassio’s goal.

Best odds come out with Willian

In his second game in his return to Corinthians, Willian was one of the standouts in the second half. The guard almost scored in an individual play, just after 5 minutes. He sewed in from the left and, as he invaded the area, cut into a defender and kicked into Weverton’s right corner. The ball still lightly hit the crossbar before leaving. On minute 28, the best chance for the second goal also came out of his feet. He advanced through midfield and fired Gustavo Mosquito into speed. The pointer, who had taken the place of Gabriel Pereira, dominated and amended a strong kick for a good defense by Weverton.

Set ball saves the Verdão

In a second half of little imagination, Palmeiras had aerial plays to try to turn it around in Itaquera. And almost got it in consecutive moves. On minute 35, Luan took advantage of the deviation on the first post and sent it over. Two minutes later, Gabriel Veron got a rebound from a left cross, hit the first one and hit the right post.

Roger Guedes decides with second goal

Derby seemed to be heading towards a tie at the Neo Química Arena. But Roger Guedes’ technique once again decided in favor of Corinthians. Vitinho started the play through midfield and activated the attacker on the left side. He went for the defense of alviverde, made a slight cut and amended a perfect shot, hitting Weverton’s left corner in the 38th minute.

Last Derby Fanless

This Saturday’s Derby was the last disputed with the gates closed in respect of sanitary standards because of the new coronavirus pandemic. Interestingly Corinthians and Palmeiras also played one of the first games under these new rules. At the time, in July 2020, Timão won 1-0 at Neo Química Arena, the game valid for the first phase of the 2020 São Paulo Championship. In these 15 months, Derby was played nine times, with a victory for Corinthians, five draws and three wins for Palmeiras. Verdão also had an advantage in playoffs by winning the 2020 State final and the 2021 State semifinal.

Datasheet

Corinthians 2 x 1 Palms

Reason: 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: September 25, 2021 (Saturday)

Schedule: 19 hours (from Brasilia)

Local: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo

Referee: Raphael Claus (SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP) and Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP)

VAR: José Cláudio Rocha Filho (SP)

Yellow cards: Fagner (Corinthians); Patrick de Paula (Palm Trees)

Goals: Roger Guedes, at 20min of the first half and 38min of the second half (Corinthians); Gabriel Menino, at 46min of the first half (Palmeiras)

Corinthians: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo (Vitinho), Giuliano, Renato Augusto (Du Queiroz), Willian (Jô) and Gabriel Pereira (Gustavo Mosquito); Roger Guedes. Technician: Sylvinho.

Palm trees: Weverton; Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Renan; Gabriel Menino, Patrick de Paula (Zé Rafael), Danilo, Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu (Willian) and Wesley (Gabriel Veron); Luiz Adriano (Deyverson). Technician: Abel Ferreira.