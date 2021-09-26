Corinthians fans displays mosaic with incentive phrase on Drbi; 99 vetoed provocation

As usual, Neo Química Arena will stage another mosaic in a Corinthians game against Palmeiras. For the duel this Saturday, starting at 7pm, Gaviões da Fiel, the main organized supporters, prepared two arts in the stands of the Alvinegro stadium – one of them, however, was dismantled before the game started.

On the east side, where the mosaics are usually assembled, the fans staged a great presentation with the famous saying: “It’s the game of life”. In the end, the montage still says: “Fans are everyone, we are the Gavião da Fiel”, with a flag at the bottom.

On the other side, in the West building, the presentation would be more modest but more provocative. Two emblematic moves of a well-known Derby were staged. In 1999, in the final of Paulista, Edílson Capetinha started to do embaixadinhas and caused a great general fight. In the assembly, the embassy bid and Paulo Nunes’ flyer were represented. Corinthians, at the time, got the title.

Despite the art having been assembled and disseminated on social networks, the design is no longer in the Western Sector. The report of My Timon arrived at the scene and verified that there is nothing displayed in the place. According to the GE, the Military Police and the Public Ministry ordered the assembly removed, as it was a provocation. The veto was confirmed to the portal by Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves.

On social networks, fans released the image with the following caption: “The repression did not win my feeling. The story never changes and will not be erased”. The former player commented in the publication thanking: “Thank you, Gaviões da Fiel for the honor. I’m flattered to be part of this family. I swear eternal love to everyone.”

The mosaic was considered a response to the people of Palmeira for what was shown in the first game, at Allianz Parque. At the time, a photo of the 1993 title, by Palmeiras, had Edilson’s face actually graffiti.

This is the 23rd mosaic exhibited at Neo Química Arena since its inauguration in 2014. To check all the others, just click here.

