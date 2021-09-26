Corinthians launches new third shirt in honor of women; see pictures

Corinthians took advantage of the day of the Brazilian Women’s Grand Final to officially launch its third shirt of the season. The mantle, purple and gold, pays homage to the women connected to the club – just click here to buy the new shirt.

The third white mantle for the season is entirely dedicated to women, both those who deal with Corinthians professionally, on or off the field, and those who support the club. The predominantly purple shirt is crafted with black and gold details. – see some photos below.

Nike and Corinthians symbols are gold, while the seam bars on the sleeves and collar are black. In addition, “Respect the Mines” is displayed on the back of the collar and the purple socks have the SCCP in gold. Athletes from Timão, such as strikers Adriana and Cacau and midfielders Gabi Zanotti and Grazi were models for the grand launch – the first of them even spoke exclusively to My Timon on the mantle.

We never stopped believing. We will never stop singing. 53% of Corinthians fans is made up of a female power! That chant came in their voice. And, the new shirt, inspired by them. Join us at https://t.co/5NePjIsRnq#RespectThe Mines#VaiNaAlma pic.twitter.com/aLqW1hE9tA — Corinthians (@Corinthians) September 26, 2021

Along with the shirt launch campaign, the club also launched a movement towards 100% female singing. Timão, in partnership with Nike, asked fans to send audios singing the song “Corinthians Minha Vida”. The singing will be shown during the games of the alvinegra team at Neo Química Arena.

The new shirt will be used by the Corinthians fans this Sunday night. Since the mantle pays homage to women, it’s only fair that they debut the new model: he was chosen for the grand final of the Brasileirão. The men’s team will debut in the match against Bahia, on October 5th, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

Check out some photos of the new Corinthians III jersey

Disclosure/ Nike

Disclosure/ Nike

Disclosure/ Nike

Disclosure/ Nike

Disclosure/ Nike

Disclosure/ Nike

Disclosure/ Nike

Disclosure/ Nike

Disclosure/ Nike

Disclosure/ Nike

See more at: Corinthians and Corinthians Women’s Shirt.