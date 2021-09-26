Could the left be reborn in Europe?

  • Paula Adamo Idoeta
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Germany goes to the polls this Sunday; Social Democrat Olaf Scholz (left) has slight advantage over Merkel's party Armin Laschet

With the Merkel era coming to an end in Germany, the center left is at the forefront to win this Sunday’s (26/9) election in Europe’s biggest economy.

Opinion polls give the lead to the Social Democratic Party (SPD), with an advantage – very small, it should be noted – over the conservative alliance of Merkel’s party (CDU) with the CSU, represented by the candidacy of Armin Laschet.

A victory by the SPD would hardly be disruptive: the party is a minority member of the currently ruling coalition, and its candidate, Olaf Scholz, is Merkel’s finance minister.

Thus, a Scholz government would be, in many ways, one of continuity – albeit embracing proposals such as raising taxes for the richest and with important changes for Latin America and Brazil, which we will detail later on.