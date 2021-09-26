Could the left be reborn in Europe?

Paula Adamo Idoeta

From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

4 hours ago

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Germany goes to the polls this Sunday; Social Democrat Olaf Scholz (left) has slight advantage over Merkel’s party Armin Laschet

With the Merkel era coming to an end in Germany, the center left is at the forefront to win this Sunday’s (26/9) election in Europe’s biggest economy.

Opinion polls give the lead to the Social Democratic Party (SPD), with an advantage – very small, it should be noted – over the conservative alliance of Merkel’s party (CDU) with the CSU, represented by the candidacy of Armin Laschet.

A victory by the SPD would hardly be disruptive: the party is a minority member of the currently ruling coalition, and its candidate, Olaf Scholz, is Merkel’s finance minister.

Thus, a Scholz government would be, in many ways, one of continuity – albeit embracing proposals such as raising taxes for the richest and with important changes for Latin America and Brazil, which we will detail later on.

For now, however, what is most striking is that, if victory is confirmed this Sunday, it will reinforce an apparent resurgence of social democracy in Europe.

In addition to Germany, the centre-left returned to power this month in Norway, where the Labor Party beat the Conservatives and is now in talks to try to form a majority governing coalition.

With this Norwegian government change, all Scandinavian countries – Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland and Finland – will come under social democratic governments, something that hasn’t happened since the late 1950s. In addition, Portugal and Spain are also governed by centre-left parties.

A bastion of social democracy in Europe, with its deep-rooted welfare policies, Scandinavia is an important example.

This is because this region was also at the forefront of the advance of populist political parties and politicians on the European continent a few years ago – and is now making a return to the centre-left, explains political scientist Mathias Alencastro, researcher at BBC News Brasil. Brazilian Center for Analysis and Planning (Cebrap) and PhD from the University of Oxford.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Jonas Gahr Stoere, winner of the Norwegian election, now tries to form a governing coalition

“A lot of people anticipated and declared the center-left dead, and that didn’t happen, except in countries like France and Italy, where it really failed,” says Alencastro. “But it is still in Scandinavia, in the Iberian Peninsula (Portugal and Spain) and, now, in Germany.”

For him, many new parties, of left and right populism, lived a moment of ascension in Europe, but failed to consolidate themselves as managers of the public machine.

In a recent interview with Agence France Presse, researcher Elisabeth Ivarsflaten, from the University of Bergen, Norway, pointed out that the Norwegian Labor Party seems to have benefited from a yearning for a stronger state and less inequalities, a feeling driven by the pandemic of covid -19.

For Alencastro, what the crisis caused by the pandemic essentially does is “strengthen parties that are closely linked to the State’s administrative capacity.”

“Experience is once again a valued characteristic,” he says.

Rise and fall of the European centre-left

Social democracy is usually associated with a bigger and stronger State, whether with social welfare programs (payment of benefits or strengthening of public education and health, for example), or with more present regulatory action.

Social Democratic parties had a strong presence in Europe throughout the 20th century, especially after World War II, but they have lost momentum – and electorate – in recent years.

“In their heyday, parties or coalitions with (Social Democratic) leaders ruled 12 of the then 15 countries of the European Union” in the late 1990s, explain researchers James F Dowes and Edward Chan in a 2018 article published by the London School of Economics on your blog.

“However, in 2006, the number of left-led governments in these countries dropped to less than five.”

The authors attribute this “erosion”, in the late 1990s to the early 2000s, to a more centrist bias of social democracy in that period and to a “scarcity of ideas” to deal with the problems of the population, which would have them made to lose its more traditional voter base, formed by workers.

Then came the financial crisis of 2008, which made European countries adopt increasingly strict fiscal policies – and dwindling some state welfare programs.

“Social Democrats seem to have suffered the greatest consequences of the economic crisis, with many of them losing electorally,” the authors continue.

Another key factor, according to them, is the migration crisis that has swept Europe (and which is still ongoing) and “has led to a systematic collapse of several European social democratic parties”.

Credit, PA Media Photo caption, The 2008 crisis made European governments adopt stricter fiscal policies, far from social welfare

Disgruntled and fearful voters of this migratory wave turned, in part, to populist parties, on the left or, above all, on the right.

“The electoral decline of Social Democracy in the 21st century demonstrates how they have lost understanding of the modern socioeconomic situation, with voters seeking more radical parties,” the researchers wrote in 2018.

What, then, has changed now?

Adapting to new times

To return to power, the center-left had to somehow adapt to current and right-wing pressures, analysts point out.

In Denmark, for example, the Social Democratic government maintained strict anti-migration policies dear to the rightist electorate, academic Elisabeth Ivarsflaten explained to France Presse.

In Germany, “the fact that Olaf Scholz has fiscal discipline as a campaign promise shows the universalization of typical right-wing agendas,” adds Alencastro to BBC News Brasil.

“(The centre-left) had to embrace nationalist flags incompatible with their universal values.”

Furthermore, until now, these new social democratic forces will not necessarily have exceptionally high popular support – on the contrary, in a scenario of high party fragmentation, they will continue to depend on coalitions to govern.

“The Social Democrats used to be much stronger, but now there is fragmentation, and there are no more big parties,” former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, a center-right politician, told the British newspaper Financial Times in commenting on the victory of the center-left in Norway.

And fragmentation, added Buildt, “makes governance a more difficult task.”

Finally, the center-left that re-emerges now has not gone through a process of generational renewal – there are no big new names on the rise, for example – nor any significant modernization of its government projects, explains Mathias Alencastro.

Credit, EPA Photo caption, A German centre-left government would potentially pay more attention to Latin America and even more emphasis on climate change control, analyst says

Thus, a possible reading is that they are returning to power less on their own merits, and more because of voter disillusionment with the other alternatives.

“It is a demonstration of the weakness of the populist project”, opines the Brazilian political scientist.

What changes for Brazil and Latin America

That said, Alencastro sees important implications for Brazil and Latin America, especially with the possible change of parties in charge of Germany.

“From a fiscal or managerial point of view, an Olaf Scholz government changes little” compared to the Merkel government, he says.

“But Social Democrats must have a more universalist orientation than Merkel,” who has stayed away from Latin America in favor of strong German ties to Europe and Asia.

“Perhaps Scholz looks at Latin America and Brazil with more interest, because (his party) SPD has a great tradition of integration with the center-left here.”

Alencastro also foresees, in an eventual Scholz government, even more emphasis on climate change as a pillar of German diplomacy – which would further increase European pressure on the advance of Brazilian deforestation registered under Jair Bolsonaro’s government.

This could be reinforced with the German Green Party, currently in third place in opinion polls and which could end up making up a future government coalition in the country.