Covid-19: 14 and 15 year olds reveal they are responsible for one of the biggest disease monitoring sites in Australia

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA — The creators of CovidbaseAU, one of the largest Covid-19 monitoring sites in Australia, decided to step back from anonymity on Thursday when they received the first dose of the disease vaccine in the city of Melbourne. The revelation, made through a post on Twitter, left followers surprised by the age of those responsible for daily updating data regarding the disease in the country. Jack and Darcy, 15, and Wesley, only 14, started the project in April of this year and, since then, they have accumulated more than 30,000 followers on the social network.

— Boom! (Adolescents) 12-15 years old can get the vaccine. Today, the three of us who run @covidbaseau, Jack, Wesley and Darcy, received our first dose of Moderna’s vaccine. We believe it would be a good time to share who we really are. Glad we’ll finally be included in our data! — celebrated the teenagers on Twitter.

BOOM! 12-15s can get the💉 Today the three of us who run @covidbaseau, Jack, Wesley and Darcy, had our first dose of the Modern vaccine.🎉 Thought this would be a good time to share who we really are. Thrilled that we will finally be included in our data! pic.twitter.com/SeIQFXPjGW — CovidBaseAU 🦠📊🇦🇺 (@covidbaseau) September 23, 2021

CovidbaseAU tracks Australia and world numbers for Covid-19-related infections, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations. Jack, Darcy and Wesley told ABC TV, the local television network, on Friday that the project was initially conceived in February as a game so they could pursue their programming and communication interests.

“Being very interested in data, we decided to take what we were doing and create something out of it. We spent a lot of time working to make it as understandable as possible,” Jack explained.

Today, the website has become one of the most reliable for monitoring the disease in the country, with detailed data for each region. According to the trio, the information is drawn from Australia’s federal, state and territorial health departments.

While Jack is responsible for working the data, Darcy is the website programmer and Wesley is in charge of communication and the creation of infographics.

“Right now we’re in Melbourne and lockdown, which gives us plenty of time to do things more freely… we do all our homework too, don’t worry,” Jack told “ABC TV.”

national recognition

The work of the trio, who attend the same school, was recognized even by experts in the field of data and communication. The editor of data and interactivity of the newspaper “Guardian Australia”, Nick Evershed, says that he once took the numbers for a project on the site.

— They did a very good job of sifting through all the media releases and press conferences in the early stages of the vaccination to gather a good picture of how many doses Australia was producing or importing, which was extremely helpful when I was compiling similar data — Evershed told The Guardian newspaper.

On Twitter, the revelation that such an important portal — which is even used as a source in Australian media outlets — is run by teenagers under the age of 16 left many followers surprised.

“Are you telling me that you three high school students provide clearer information than the entire Department of Health? Dammit…”, said doctor SJ Williams on his social network account.

Professor of Health at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Bill Bowtell highlighted the importance of the project for monitoring disease data:

“Congratulations, thank you very much for your great contributions to quantifying Covid. A good policy can only be made on the basis of good, honest numbers provided quickly. You really made a difference,” he commented on Twitter.