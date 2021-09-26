Covid-19: DF registers 18 more deaths and accounts for 10,382 victims | Federal District

The Federal District registered most 18 deaths and 787 new cases of Covid-19 this saturday (25), according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health (SES-DF). The total number of deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic, reaches 10,382

The number of infected adds up 490,909 people. According to the folder, 96% are recovered.

Cases confirmed this Saturday represent a 20% reduction, compared to what was recorded on Friday (24), when there were 1,004 diagnoses. There was also a reduction of four deaths – the previous bulletin pointed out 22 deaths.

Quick Test for Covid-19 in Distrito Federal – file image

Among the victims of Covid-19 in DF, 9,483 resided in the federal capital and 899 came from other units of the federation to seek assistance, mainly from the surrounding area. Among the deaths reported on Saturday, nine occurred in September.

March 19: 1

March 25: 1

March 26: 1

March 30: 1

March 31: 1

April 5: 1

April 8: 1

April 16: 1

June 21st: 1

September 5: 1

September 12: 1

September 17: 2

September 21st: 1

September 23: 1

September 24: 2

September 25: 1

Clear Waters: 1

Arniqueira: 1

Candangolândia: 1

Range: 1

Maned: 1

North Lake: 3

Pilot Plan: 3

Deep Creek II: 1

Fern: 1

Santa Maria: 1

Sobrado: 1

Southwest/Octagonal: 1

Taguatinga: 1

Goiás: 1

50 to 59 years old: 5

60 to 69 years: 2

70 to 79 years old: 4

80 years or older:7

ICU bed at the Hospital Regional de Samambaia, in the Federal District – file image

Until 4:25 pm this Saturday, the occupation of ICU beds reserved for Covid-19 cases, in the DF’s public network, was 56.19%. Of the total of 148 beds, 59 were occupied, 46 were available and 43 were blocked. Numbers include neonatal, pediatric and adult units.

At private network, at 11:55 am, 77.84% of the spaces reserved for the infected were occupied. Of the total of 177 beds, 132 were used, 37 were vacant and eight were blocked.

Cases and deaths by region of the DF

ceilandia it is the region with the highest number of cases and deaths by Covid-19 in the DF. until this saturday 53,482 people tested positive and 1,587 died from the disease. second appears Taguatinga, with 1002 deaths and 38,224 infected. The second largest number of diagnoses is from the Plano Piloto, with 49,146 cases. See below:

Cases of Covid-19 in the Federal District on September 25, 2021.