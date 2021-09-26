Covid-19: Mutirão for 2nd dose vaccinates 61.4% of the target audience in Curitiba | Paraná

Of the 73 thousand residents of Curitiba expected for the joint effort of the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, 44,848 attended one of the vaccination sites this Saturday (25). The number represents 61.4% of the target audience, according to the Municipal Health Department.
According to the call of the City of Curitiba, could complete the immunization this Saturday those who received the first dose of the immunizing agent from Pfizer between the 3rd and 24th of July. According to the initial calendar, this public would complete the vaccination schedule between September 27th and October 18th.
Those who did not attend the joint effort will have another opportunity, choosing one of the 25 vaccination points. See the schedule.
- Monday (9/27) – Vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer between days July 3rd to 9th
- Tuesday (9/28) – Vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer on the day July 10
- Thursday (9/30) – Vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer between days July 12th to 24th
Campaign for the 2nd dose of Pfizer’s vaccine in Curitiba vaccinates 44,848 people — Photo: Lucilia Guimarães/SMCS
Vaccination locations – From 8 am to 5 pm
1 – US Ouvidor Pardinho – Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Praça Ouvidor Pardinho
2 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity – Rua Augusto de Mari, 2.150 – Guaíra
3 – US Salvador Allende – Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1,712 – Sítio Cercado
4 – US Parigot de Souza – Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado
5 – US Vila Diana – Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches
6 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri
7 – US Bairro Alto – Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto
8 – US Santa Efigênia – Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha
9 – US Atuba – Rua Rio Pelotas, 820 – Bairro Alto
10 – US Tarumã – Rua José Veríssimo, 1352 – Bairro Alto
11 – US Abranches – Rua Aldo Pinheiro, 60 – Abranches
12 – US Jardim Paranaense – Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão
13 – US Visitation – Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão
14 – US Camargo – Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru
15 – US Uberaba – Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba
16 – Clube da Gente CIC – Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700
17 – US Oswaldo Cruz – Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City
18 – US Vila Feliz – Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – Novo Mundo
19 – US Aurora – 500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World
20 – US Pinheiros – Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade
21 – US Orleans – Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4,577 – Orleans
22 – US Campina do Siqueira – Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira
23 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara – Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n
24 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha – Rua Carlos Klemtz, 1,700
25 – US Santa Quitéria 2 – Rua Bocaíuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria
Currently, data from the Municipal Health Department show that the capital of Paraná has 4,659 active cases, 291,622 confirmed cases, 7,510 deaths and 276,453 people are recovering from the disease.