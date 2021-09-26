Covid-19: Mutirão for 2nd dose vaccinates 61.4% of the target audience in Curitiba | Paraná

Of the 73 thousand residents of Curitiba expected for the joint effort of the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, 44,848 attended one of the vaccination sites this Saturday (25). The number represents 61.4% of the target audience, according to the Municipal Health Department.

According to the call of the City of Curitiba, could complete the immunization this Saturday those who received the first dose of the immunizing agent from Pfizer between the 3rd and 24th of July. According to the initial calendar, this public would complete the vaccination schedule between September 27th and October 18th.

Those who did not attend the joint effort will have another opportunity, choosing one of the 25 vaccination points. See the schedule.

  • Monday (9/27) – Vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer between days July 3rd to 9th
  • Tuesday (9/28) – Vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer on the day July 10
  • Thursday (9/30) – Vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer between days July 12th to 24th

Vaccination locations – From 8 am to 5 pm

1 – US Ouvidor Pardinho – Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Praça Ouvidor Pardinho

2 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity – Rua Augusto de Mari, 2.150 – Guaíra

3 – US Salvador Allende – Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1,712 – Sítio Cercado

4 – US Parigot de Souza – Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

5 – US Vila Diana – Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches

6 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri

7 – US Bairro Alto – Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto

8 – US Santa Efigênia – Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha

9 – US Atuba – Rua Rio Pelotas, 820 – Bairro Alto

10 – US Tarumã – Rua José Veríssimo, 1352 – Bairro Alto

11 – US Abranches – Rua Aldo Pinheiro, 60 – Abranches

12 – US Jardim Paranaense – Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão

13 – US Visitation – Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão

14 – US Camargo – Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

15 – US Uberaba – Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba

16 – Clube da Gente CIC – Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700

17 – US Oswaldo Cruz – Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City

18 – US Vila Feliz – Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – Novo Mundo

19 – US Aurora – 500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World

20 – US Pinheiros – Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

21 – US Orleans – Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4,577 – Orleans

22 – US Campina do Siqueira – Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira

23 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara – Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n

24 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha – Rua Carlos Klemtz, 1,700

25 – US Santa Quitéria 2 – Rua Bocaíuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria

Currently, data from the Municipal Health Department show that the capital of Paraná has 4,659 active cases, 291,622 confirmed cases, 7,510 deaths and 276,453 people are recovering from the disease.

