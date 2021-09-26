Covid-19: Rio records record of applications on vaccine choice day | Coronavirus

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais Covid-19: Rio records record of applications on vaccine choice day

This Saturday (25th), the city of Rio de Janeiro beat the record for vaccine doses applied in a single day against covid-19. In all, 123,352 doses were applied. Of this total, 53,306 first doses, 57,734 were for the second dose and 12,312 for the single dose. This Saturday, for the first time, the city allowed people to choose which vaccine to receive, as there were units of AstraZeneca, Coronavac and Pfizer available at the stations.

The previous brand had also been obtained on a Saturday (August 14), when the campaign was aimed mainly at 23-year-olds. At the time, 97,810 people were immunized, 68,607 with the first dose and 29,203 with the second dose.

This Saturday, the campaign was aimed at 12-year-olds who had not yet been vaccinated against Covid. In addition to respecing, cariocas were immunized with the second dose and booster doses were applied to the elderly aged 84 years or more; in addition to people with immunosuppression from 40 years of age.

Next week, starting on Monday, the campaign to protect the elderly over 80 years old will continue with the booster dose by age group; in addition to continuing to apply the first and second doses, according to the dates provided for in the vaccination certificates.

According to the municipal health department, this Saturday the city also registered a covid bed occupancy rate of less than 45% of the vacancies, the lowest number of hospitalized patients since April 2020.