Covid: Cuba starts exporting Abdala vaccine with shipment to Vietnam – 25/09/2021

Cuba started exporting its first vaccine, Abdala, sending doses to Vietnam. The government has not yet informed the size of the shipment it sends, but earlier this week the country signed a contract to send 5 million doses to the Asian country.

The Cuban Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) posted about the submission on its social networks yesterday. “Cuba sends doses of the Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccine to the Vietnamese Abdala people, developed by CIGBCuba.”

Cuba sends to the pueblo of Vietnam two anti-COVID-19 Cuban vaccine #Abdala, developed by him @CIGBCuba. Its production platform has been used in other vaccines, registered in more than 30 countries and certified by the WHO. pic.twitter.com/jzq0QvmW6g — CIGBCuba (@CIGBCuba) September 24, 2021

Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc was in Cuba last week on an official visit, where he participated in the signing of the CIGB agreement and the Asian nation’s Center for Research in Biological Products and Vaccines (Polyvac).

Cuba produces three vaccines nationally: Abdala, Sovereign 2 and Sovereign Plus. The country is now seeking recognition of vaccines by the WHO (World Health Organization).

Rolando Pérez, director of Science and Innovation at the state-owned BioCubaFarma group, explained that WHO experts will examine “the safety, immunogenicity and efficacy (of the two vaccines) demonstrated in clinical trials” carried out on the island.

In addition to Vietnam, countries like Argentina, Iran, Venezuela and Mexico have shown interest in Cuban vaccines.

Under US embargo since 1962, Cuba began developing its own vaccines in the 1980s.

According to Cuban scientists, both Abdala and Sovereign 02 are more than 90% effective against the onset of symptoms of the disease.

Cuban vaccines are based on a recombinant protein, the same technique being used by the American company Novavax and the French company Sanofi.

Cuba, which is facing the most critical moment of the pandemic, began vaccinating its population between 2 and 18 years old on September 3 with these two vaccines, a unique campaign in the world, as part of a strategy that intends that 92.6% of the 11 .2 million Cubans have the three doses of immunization next November.

In May, when the vaccination campaign for adults began, the government proposed to provide the antiviral 70% of the population by August and complete 100% in December, but currently only 4.3 million Cubans are immunized (38.5%) . Due to this delay, Cuba also started using the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine at the end of August.

Cuba had managed to manage the health crisis until in July the delta variant soared the number of cases and deaths, putting its health services in check. Until this Saturday, the island registered 847,494 cases and 7,163 dead.

*With EFE and AFP