Cowboy Bebop has opening revealed by Netflix; check out

THE Netflix released today (25) the opening of the long-awaited live-action of Cowboy Bebop. The preview, which can be seen above, has a track of Yoko Kanno, responsible for the jazz-filled soundtrack of the original version of Cowboy Bebop.

The opening was disclosed on Tudum, a Netflix event, and presented by John Cho, who will live Spike Spiegel in live-action version.

In the plot, in 2071, a group of bounty hunters wander aimlessly through outer space looking for work. Cowboy Bebop is relatively popular in the US since it became the first anime to be rebroadcast in the country by adult swim.

The live-action cast includes John Cho (Star Trek), Alex Hassell (the boys), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World 2), Elena Satine (The Gifted) and Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage).

Alex Garcia Lopez (demolisher) will direct the first two episodes of the new Cowboy Bebop. In all, there will be 10 chapters in the first season, which debuts in November 19, 2021.

Tudum reveals news from more than 70 titles, including Cobra Kai, La Casa de Papel, Stranger Things, The Witcher and Bridgerton, Red Alert, Rescue, The Old Guard and Don’t Look Up. Omelette will comment on each of the ads in Tudum’s live coverage.

