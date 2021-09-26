‘Coyote militia’ already takes hundreds of illegal Brazilians through the desert to the US

RIO AND BRASILIA — When she decided to leave Vale do Paraíso, in Rondônia, to face the illegal crossing to the United States via the Mexican border, where she died exhausted in the desert, 49-year-old nursing technician Lenilda dos Santos repeated the steps that many other relatives, friends and neighbors have done. Since her body was found ten days ago, the 6,000 inhabitants of the municipality have not spoken about another matter. Threats from coyotes, as the agents of illegal immigration are called, stories of disappearances of fellow countrymen and even deaths, such as that of the nursing technician, feed fears and silence those who keep accusations against agents, who act mainly in Ji-Paraná, capturing cheap export-type labor.

— Anyone you talk to around here will meet someone who has already been to the US and, quickly, their phone number (gang members) comes to rest in your hand. They offer you an affordable price, they take you there, and when you get there, you work and pay the debt. The person who has nothing in Brazil ends up seduced — says a resident of Vale do Paraíso who, for security reasons, chose not to identify himself. “If you don’t pay, you’re threatened. They threaten to take your family, your son, relatives in Brazil.

The route taken by Lenilda is one of the many increasingly explored by criminals, who act as militias, as the Brazilian crisis makes the idea of ​​the “American dream” shine again. Many leave as a family in search of the dream. But that can turn into a nightmare: the groups charge up to US$ 20,000 per person to promote illegal entry into other countries. In addition to the initial amount, extortion of relatives during the crossing is common.

Like Lenilda, this year alone, 47,484 Brazilians were arrested trying to make the journey, according to Homeland Security, the US Department of Homeland Security. A 400% increase over last year, when 9,147 were captured. Last August, 9,231 were caught, more than in the entire year of 2020.

Crisis at the root of the problem

In the last four years, investigations into illegal migration and trafficking in persons in Brazil by the Federal Police have tripled, according to the Service for the Repression of Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants. The number of operations carried out against gangs in the area was also significant: 192 actions between 2018 and 2020, period with available data.

According to the delegate responsible for the repression of these crimes, Joziel Brito, the economic crisis and the pandemic are at the root of the increase in the problem.

— The trend is for migratory flows to increase. According to forecasts, trafficking in people and smuggling of immigrants is one of the crimes that will have the greatest repercussions, with the migratory phenomenon, in the coming years, and the trend is that it will surpass drug and arms trafficking in terms of profitability. In the base we created in the interior of Minas Gerais, we have already identified the coyotes who are the heads of these criminal organizations. We have reports that show that only four of these heads moved around R$ 300 million — he explains.

Data from the PF have only been available since 2017, when a crime promoting illegal migration was foreseen in the Brazilian Penal Code, but they point to a significant role played by these groups in the country. The gangs’ action points on national soil are mainly in Minas Gerais and Rondônia, but there are focuses in other states, such as Espírito Santo and Bahia.

The criminals’ routes are diverse, but among the main ones are going by plane to Mexico and then crossing the desert to the US; land transport from Acre to countries such as Peru, Colombia, Venezuela, Panama and Guatemala; and the Caribbean Sea.

The agents invest in adventurers who leave without any money: until they leave the country, everything is paid for. The trip to Mexico, the quarantine that can take a month in a house in Asunción, and the arrangements to face the hardships of the desert. The invoice arrives later.

GLOBO spoke with residents of Vale do Paraíso and obtained audio and reports in which coyotes, in addition to charging, threaten defaulters. The flight to American soil became a fever in the city that, curiously, was formed in the 1970s by migrants from Paraná, Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo.

In a message to one of the victims, a coyote complains that he had only received US$ 1,000, had to resort to loan sharks to pay debts in Mexico and received death threats, who replied: “I want my money. Even if I need to go to hell to get him, I’ll get him”.

Ever since she learned of Lenilda’s death, her mother, Irene Pereira da Silva, has been unable to sleep. “I resist in the strength of faith”, she says, crying, as she looks at the photos of her daughter. Lenilda would have to pay $25,000 once she started working. But she succumbed after three days of heat, hunger and thirst, abandoned by the group that accompanied her. This week, the PF opened a confidential inquiry to investigate the circumstances of the death with the American authorities.

In November last year, the PF had already launched the operation “The American Dream”, against a gang that, according to investigations, at that time had already sent more than 500 people to the US across the Mexican border, operating in Rondônia and in Mato Grosso. In December, Brazil led an international operation to combat illegal migration and human trafficking. “Operation Turquoise” was attended by police officers from 32 countries under Brazilian command. 100 people were rescued and, in Brazil alone, 17 criminals were arrested. Of these, ten in Minas Gerais. The “Cai-Cai” operation, which had three phases, also fought against coyotes. In the last phase, in December, the PF indicted 26 people in Minas.

human trafficking

Documents obtained by GLOBO reveal that two brothers and at least four other people from the same family are leading the Minas criminal group. Arrested, they had a request for habeas corpus denied by the Superior Court of Justice in April. In the addresses of the accused, promissory notes were found that even indicated the sending of newborns across the border.

— Sometimes, the smuggling of migrants, over time, turns into human trafficking. The person hires the coyote to migrate and soon becomes a victim of sexual exploitation, forced labor, other crimes – says Brito.

The operation “Lei do Retorno” (Return Law), also at the end of last year, exposed the cruelty of coyotes from the Zona da Mata in Minas Gerais, who charged between US$15,000 and US$18,000 to cross Brazilians. According to investigators, a Brazilian barred at the American border and returned to Mexico was found dead 11 days later in Texas. It is believed that, as he failed to pass, he was killed for not being able to pay off the debt.

Kleber Vilanova from Goiás, who runs a company that advises Brazilians and Latinos in the United States and was hired by Lenilda’s family, says that cases like her nursing technician’s are increasingly frequent and when they don’t result in arrest, they have tragic end:

“Many just disappear. The body ends up covered by desert sand — says Kleber,

He was wanted by other families after Lenilda’s case. Among them, that of a young man missing since April. The mother lives a different pain than Lenilda: the uncertainty of not knowing her end.