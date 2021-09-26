CPI senators have R$3.7 million in reimbursement

The 18 senators who are members of the Pandemic CPI, including 7 alternates, who during the commission’s sessions criticize the abusive use of public money, have already spent R$3.72 million on the so-called “parliamentary quota”, this year alone. The “fluff” allows parliamentarians to obtain reimbursement for any expenses. The figure only includes reimbursements for expenses allegedly linked to parliamentary activity.

Two senators account for almost 20% of reimbursements: Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) with R$352,000 and Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) with R$321,000.

Rogério Carvalho has 68 advisers, in contrast to Reguffe (Pode-DF), austerity champion, who has 9, and did not ask for “compensation”.

Eduardo Girão (Pode-CE) is a point outside the curve: he spent R$3.5 thousand. Much less than the 2nd place, Flávio Bolsonaro (Patri-RJ), with R$60 thousand.

CPI members have an “army” of 669 advisers, but all senators have offices in Brasilia and in the states.



ICMS with the “water scarcity” flag will fill state coffers. Photo: Jeso Carneiro/Flickr

PSL/DEM, a 900 million reais marriage

If the pornographic Electoral Fund value of R$5.7 billion for 2022, defined in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) prevails, PSL and DEM will have almost R$900 million extracted from the pockets of taxpayers to finance their campaigns, after the merger . President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed this LDO provision, dropping it to R$2.4 billion, but Congress is preparing to return to the original amount.

The “marriage of interests” of PSL and DEM includes the values ​​of the Party Fund, money taken from the citizens to support the acronyms.

In 2021 alone, PSL will receive R$104 million from the Partidário Fund, R$8.7 million per month, and DEM R$43 million, in a monthly fee of R$3.5 million.

The New Party is the only one that has the dignity of refusing the Electoral or Party Fund. Their accounts are funded by the affiliates themselves.

power without shame Arab-Jewish Alliance The then national president of the OAB, Cezar Britto, and the then director of the OAB-Rio, Wadih Damous, were leaving the Federal Supreme Court, where they complained about “abuses” by the Federal Police against the right of defense of prisoners by Operation Hurricane. On the way out, they waited for the assistant secretary general of the OAB, Alberto Toron, who had been left behind. Wadih joked to Toron: “Thank me for not staying up: I asked to wait for you.” Toron replied in the bush: “It’s the first time an Arab has helped a Jew. I will never forget this gesture…”

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), inflation in Brazil will “continuously fall” until it reaches the center of the target by the end of 2022. And the public debt is also expected to drop seven percentage points in the period.

The articulations for the union of MDB, PSB and PSD, in São Paulo, to face the PSDB of Governor João Doria look more like the marriage of an alligator and a water snake. And with chayote popsicle for dessert.

The former governor of Rio Grande do Sul Yeda Crusius announced that she could not attend the political event for having tested positive for covid. What drew attention was the claim of being “medicated”. What remedy?

Congressman Marco Feliciano criticizes the strategy of those without a vote in Congress to impose their will. “Since they do not have a majority in the Chamber or in the Senate, they appeal to the STF, and there they have an overwhelming majority”.

The opposition’s golden dream of getting Bolsonaro impeached begins to cling to mathematical calculations. There is already an “expert” saying that the chance of the president finishing his term is 76.5%.

President Jair Bolsonaro’s speech at the UN was labeled “not very important” here. Addressing the press, deputy José Medeiros (Pode-MT) joked. “Not important and you are still talking about it today”.

According to a European Union report, between 2018 and 2019, in addition to Brazil, only 11 large countries reduced their greenhouse gas emissions, including Germany, South Korea, the United Kingdom and Mexico.

The UAE is the only country in the world to surpass 90% of the population vaccinated against Covid: it reached 92%. Only Portugal comes close to the result, with 88%. Both have 10 million inhabitants.

… control, in Praça dos Três Poderes, only the TV one.

Related Videos