Crisis at PSG? Mbappé is spotted by TV in ‘hard’ against Neymar after being substituted against Montpellier

On the pitch, everything is perfect. Outside, small fires everywhere. even in the quiet 2-0 victory over Montpellier, the weather inside the Paris Saint-Germain it was warmed again by a supposed rift between its stars. And this time, friends are at the center of the new controversy. Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

Substituted in the second half by Julian Draxler, who scored the second goal in the triumph at Parque dos Príncipes, the forward was spotted by French TV Channel Plus criticizing the lack of passes to him by the Brazilian partner.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“It doesn’t pass to me,” Mbappé would have said.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

The complaint, according to the newspaper’s evaluation le Parisien, happened by a move at 21 of the second half, when Neymar preferred a shot to the goal in a situation that could opt for the pass to Mbappé or even to Di Maria, who was also replaced by Icardi at the end of the confrontation.

The fact happens less than a week after the Lionel Messi’s controversial substitution against Lyon, when the Argentine left the field visibly dissatisfied with the decision taken by Maurício Pochettino. With an injury found in the left knee, the ace has not acted since last Sunday (19).

Contrary to what the off-field swoops might suggest, Paris Saint-Germain has an overwhelming start to the season on the pitch. French Championship. With eight wins in eight games played, the Parisian giant has 100% success and leads the leaderboard with 24 points.