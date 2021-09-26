Cristiano Ronaldo gives a bite to Manchester United’s menu and suggests a recipe that teammates hate, says the newspaper

the influence of Cristiano Ronaldo behind the scenes of Manchester United it’s much bigger than you think.

According to the newspaper the sun, the Portuguese recommended his teammates to follow a diet similar to his to keep fit. Then he asked the cooks of the red devils to prepare some of their favorite dishes to be served daily in training.

According to the newspaper, however, two of the main preparations recommended by CR7 caused controversy in the cast.

The first was cod, a traditional Portuguese specialty made with salted fish, eggs, potatoes, onions and other ingredients. The tabloid claims that some liked it and others didn’t.

However, another request from CR7 managed to displease most of the squad: the octopus.

“Cristiano loves octopus, but most players don’t even come close to the plate, even though it clearly works for Ronaldo’s fitness,” a Manchester giant’s source told the the sun.

“Cristiano is very fond of proteins. I always eat things like ham, eggs and avocados. That’s why the chefs they are trying to make him feel at home,” added the person interviewed by the newspaper.

Ronaldo’s recipes, who are known for following a highly regulated diet, clearly continue to work, at least for him.

Since returning to Old Trafford, the No. 7 has scored four goals in four matches, and has shown enviable fitness, even at 36 years old.