Cruzeiro faces CSA in search of a perfect final straight in Serie B

Luxembourg called up the fan for this Sunday’s game (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) O

cruise

need a perfect home straight in

series B



looking for a spot in the Brazilian football elite next year. To keep this dream alive, Fox faces the



CSA



with the thought fixed on the victory,



this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Independencia, for the 26th round.

Currently, the celestial team is ranked 13th in the Second Division, with 31 points, and 13th in fourth place, the CRB, which has 44. According to the Department of Mathematics of



UFMG



, the team that reaches 62 points has



92.3%



of chances to secure a place in Series A in 2022.

To achieve this score, the celestial team has to double their points added up so far. In the last 13 games, Cruzeiro needs to win 10 duels and draw one. That way, Luxembourg’s commandos should have an almost flawless campaign until the end of Series B.

The coach summoned the crowd to this Sunday’s game. “Now, we have a difficult game against CSA, but we are able to do the result, we are looking for this result and nothing is interfering with our work. I’m counting on you tomorrow (Sunday) in the game, being the center forward of our team” , said Luxembourg.

likely team



In attack, Claudinho, Dudu and Felipe Augusto fight for two spots at the ends. Thiago being the starting center forward.

opponent



For the game against Cruzeiro, the CSA will have left-back Ernandes, suspended, midfielder Didira and forward Dellatorre, both with muscle wear. Kevyn, Nilson and Bruno Mota should be chosen by the coach



Mozart Santos



, ex-Cruise, to replace them.

CRUISE X CSA



cruise



Phbiom; Cceres, Ramon, Leo Santos (Rhodolfo) and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Marco Antnio and Giovanni (Rmulo); Claudinho, Dudu (Felipe Augusto) and Thiago.



Technician:



Luxembourg.

CSA



Thiago Rodrigues; Cristovam, Matheus Felipe, Luco and Kevyn; Geovane, Yuri and Gabriel; Marco Tlio, Iury Castilho and Nilson (Bruno Mota).



Technician:



Mozart Santos.

Reason:



26th round of Series B

Date:



Sunday September 26, 2021

Time:



16h

Local:



Independence in Belo Horizonte

referee:



Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (Fifa-SP)

Assistants:



Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP) and Anderson Jos de Moraes Coelho (SP)

VAR:



Gilberto Rodrigues Castro Junior (PE)