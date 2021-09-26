Cruzeiro: Luxembourg comments on salary delay and guarantees not to leave the team

Luxembourg did not claim to continue in 2022 (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) the technician



Vanderlei Luxembourg



recorded a video this Saturday clarifying his position on overdue wages

cruise

and summoning the fans to the match against CSA, this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Independencia, for the 26th round of the

series B

. The coach said he would continue to charge the board to pay salaries on time and ruled out that players are giving less due to this financial crisis.

“Obviously, when I came here, I told you to pay the salaries, as it was paid, and keep paying on time. They’re not up to date, as everyone knows they’re not up to date, but I’ve talked to the players and in no time they’re slacking off because of salary, they’re on the job. I’ve talked to players and the board, we’re looking for a solution. They know I’m there.



dissatisfied



, dissatisfied in the sense that payment made to pay, the employer pays the employee. This is something I have to do,” he said.

Luxembourg stated that he will not abandon Cruzeiro this season. He, however, did not say that he intends to proceed after the end of the year. “I’m not leaving Cruzeiro because of that, it’s not something that crosses my mind. ‘Oh, they didn’t pay my salary, so I’m leaving Cruzeiro out of the blue.’ No, not that, but I’ll keep charging that that you have to charge, that the manager is a partner of ours, who has shown himself to be a great partner and, when he has been called to collaborate, he collaborates a lot, find a solution so that we can put everything in order as it has to be in a company and in football “.

“Just to make you calm, it starts to emerge: ‘Luxembourg is leaving because it agreed on the salary…’ Is it important? I’ll never do that, I’ll stay until the end, fulfilling my commitments and demanding what I have to pay: regular salary for employees, athletes and the technical committee, as it has to be,” he added.