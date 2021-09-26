Crystal Dynamics will make Perfect Dark game in partnership with The Initiative

Game development is still at an early stage

The new game in the franchise Perfect Dark was announced in December of last year during the The Game Awards 2020, since then no new news regarding the title has been released, but now we have news regarding its development.

THE The Initiative, studio created by Microsoft in 2018 and which is located in Santa Monica in the United States and is responsible for the game has just spoken out to inform all fans who are waiting for Perfect Dark that the game will be produced in partnership with the studio Crystal Dynamics.

“We’re partnering with Crystal Dynamics, a high-level team responsible for character-focused games like Tomb Raider, to bring this first-person spy thriller to a new generation.” – said The Initiative’s Twitter



“The teams couldn’t miss the chance to work together. We’re still in the early stages of development, but incredibly excited to use this unique opportunity to realize the vision for Perfect Dark!” – continued The Initiative’s Twitter

THE Crystal Dynamics is known for the games in the Tomb Raider series, in the last decade she has brought to life the new trilogy of Lara Croft in games tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, in addition to having worked with the game Marvel’s Avengers which was released in 2020. The company used to produce cross-platform games will now have the mission to help The Initiative to bring the reboot of Perfect Dark to Microsoft consoles.

The game will likely be exclusive to Xbox Series S/X and PRAÇA, we still don’t have more details about the gameplay or release date, but we can imagine that the game will be released at least in 2023, considering that the game itself The Initiative reported that game development is still at an early stage.







Via: ign