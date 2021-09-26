Cuca does not rule out having Diego Costa, Savarino and Keno in Atltico x Palmeiras

Coach Cuca did not rule out the possibility of center forward Diego Costa defending Atltico in the return match of the Copa Libertadores semifinal against Palmeiras, next Tuesday. The 32-year-old player felt a discomfort in the back of his left thigh and was in doubt for the game in Mineiro, scheduled for 21:30.

[COMPARACAO1]

Diego Costa complained of pain last Tuesday, during the 0-0 draw against Palmeiras at Allianz Parque, in the first leg of the semifinal. Officially, Atltico hides the seriousness of the problem and only informed that he submits the attacker to intensive treatment to have him available in Mineiro.

Alternatives to Diego’s place if he can’t play, forwards Keno (virus) and Savarino (in transition to work with the ball after recovering from a muscle injury in his right thigh) are in doubt. The offensive trio was the subject of a question to Cuca this Saturday. In response, the coach showed hope to have everyone against Palmeiras.

“There’s still a lot of time (until the game). Tomorrow (Sunday), we will do the reassessment. They are evolving very well, the three of them. I wouldn’t rule out any. Let’s wait until the last moment”, said the captain after the 0-0 draw with So Paulo, in Morumbi, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

With the goalless equality in Allianz in the first game, Atltico need to win in Mineiro to go to the final of the continental tournament. New 0 to 0 takes the decision to penalties. Defeat alvinegra and draw by any other score are favorable to Palmeiras.