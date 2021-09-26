Cuca takes pressure off Atltico in the semifinal against Palmeiras: ‘Equilbrio’

Coach Cuca rejected any kind of pressure on Atltico for the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores against Palmeiras. The teams will do the duel back this Tuesday, from 9:30 pm, in Mineiro. In the first leg, a 0-0 tie at Allianz Parque.

“We can’t put pressure on us to play football. It works for you to be balanced in all respects. Play a game without putting pressure on yourself,” said the coach, right after the 0-0 draw with So Paulo, this Saturday, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

With the result of the first game, played last Tuesday, the team that wins Mineiro will be in the final. New 0-0 takes the decision to penalties, while any other draw favors Palmeiras.

“We took a goal playing at home during Libertadores, from America (Cli). You can, on Tuesday, take one, two, three; you can make one, two, three, four. game. Each game is a story. We’ll see on Tuesday what’s in store”, projected Cuca.

While Atltico tied the game that precedes the decision, Palmeiras lost. Coach Abel Ferreira’s team was defeated 2-1 by arch-rivals Corinthians, this Saturday, at Neo Qumica Arena, by Sire A.

“Palmeiras lost a classic, who always has a very big charge on top, but that doesn’t come on the field on Tuesday. On Tuesday, a score of 0-0 at Atltico’s home comes in. And whoever wins will pass. ahead,” concluded Cuca.