Curitiba is taking part in a vaccination campaign this Saturday and may set a record for doses applied

This next Saturday (25/9), the Municipal Health Department (SMS) will make a joint effort to anticipate the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine for people who received the first application between the 3rd and 24th of July. The service will be provided at 37 vaccination points open from 8 am to 5 pm (list below).
May complete the immunization cycle this Saturday about 73,000 people who had the second dose scheduled between September 27 and October 18, an advance of up to 23 days.
If most of these people attend, Curitiba beats the record for immunization in a single day. Curitiba broke the record of vaccinated in one day against Covid-19 on August 21, also a Saturday. There were 45,611 vaccines administered to residents of the city who were born in the second half of 1996 and in all months of 1997 and 1998. Pregnant and postpartum women (who gave birth up to 45 days ago) were also attended to.
The large effort extended from 8 am to 8 pm and mobilized health professionals in 43 vaccination points in the capital. The previous record was set on August 7, also a Saturday. On that day, 34,146 people born in 1991 were immunized with the first dose, plus those who adhered to the recap of their year of birth.
The anticipation of the vaccine on Saturday is to meet the recommendation of the Ministry of Health to reduce the interval between doses of immunizing Pfizer to reach the interval of eight weeks between doses.
Call for Health Now
The people covered are being summoned by message through the Saúde Já application, which must be presented at the time of vaccination.
Those who did not receive the summons message by Saúde Já will not have the second dose anticipated for this Saturday (25/9) and must therefore follow the date previously scheduled.
SMS alerts that on that day there will be no application of the first dose for any audience, nor a booster dose.
“We are going to vaccinate exclusively the people called for the second dose of Pfizer’s immunizing agent, there will be no other type of care”, reinforced the municipal secretary of Health, Márcia Huçulak.
Whoever is summoned and is unable to attend on Saturday (25/9) can take the vaccine on another date when there is application of a second dose.
Vaccination sites
From 8am to 5pm
1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman
Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square
2 – Claretian College
Rua Nunes Machado, 973 – Rebouças
3- US Mother of Curitiba
Rua Jaime Reis, 331- Alto do São Francisco
4 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity
Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra
5 – Rua da Cidadania Fazendinha
1700 Carlos Klemtz Street
6 – US Santa Quiteria 2
Rua Bocaíuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria
7 – US Parigot de Souza
Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado
8 – US Salvador Allende
Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado
9 – US Our Lady Aparecida
Rua Carlos Amoretty Osório, 169 – Sítio Cercado
10 – US Sambaqui
Rua Roberto Dala Barba, 44 – Sítio Cercado
11 – US Bairro Alto
Rua Jornalista Alceu Chochorro, 314 – Bairro Alto
12 – US Santa Efigênia
Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha
13 – US Abaete
Rua Delegado Miguel Zacarias, 403 – Boa Vista
14 – US Vila Diana
Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches
15 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center
Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri
16 – US Campina do Siqueira
Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira
17 – US New Orleans
Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4.577 – Orleans
18 – US Pines
Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade
19 – US Vista Alegre
Rua Miguel de Lazari, 85 Pilarzinho
20 – US Visitation
3136 Bley Zorning Street – Boqueirão
21 – US Jardim Paranaense
Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão
22 – US Vila Hauer
Waldemar Kost Street, 650 – Hauer
23 – US Mennonites
Rua Domicio da Costa, 52 – Xaxim
24- US Salgado Filho
Avenida Senador Salgado Filho, 5265 – Uberaba
25 – Uberaba US
Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba
26 – US Camargo
Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru
27 – US Trinity
Rua Roraima, 1790 – Vila Oficinas
28 – US Iracema
Rua Professor Nivaldo Braga, 1571 – Capão da Imbuia
29 – US Athens
45 Emilia Erichsen Street – Industrial City
30 – CIC People’s Club
Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700
31 – US Oswaldo Cruz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City
32 – US Vila Feliz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World
33 – US Aurora
500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World
34 – US Sacred Heart
Rua Antônio Claudino, 375 – Pinheirinho
35 – US Fanny Lindóia
Rua Conde dos Arcos, 295 – Lindóia
36 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara
R. Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n – Tatuquara
37 – US Rio Bonito
R. Fanny Bertoldi, 170 – Campo do Santana