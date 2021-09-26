Curitiba is taking part in a vaccination campaign this Saturday and may set a record for doses applied

This next Saturday (25/9), the Municipal Health Department (SMS) will make a joint effort to anticipate the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine for people who received the first application between the 3rd and 24th of July. The service will be provided at 37 vaccination points open from 8 am to 5 pm (list below).

May complete the immunization cycle this Saturday about 73,000 people who had the second dose scheduled between September 27 and October 18, an advance of up to 23 days.

If most of these people attend, Curitiba beats the record for immunization in a single day. Curitiba broke the record of vaccinated in one day against Covid-19 on August 21, also a Saturday. There were 45,611 vaccines administered to residents of the city who were born in the second half of 1996 and in all months of 1997 and 1998. Pregnant and postpartum women (who gave birth up to 45 days ago) were also attended to.

The large effort extended from 8 am to 8 pm and mobilized health professionals in 43 vaccination points in the capital. The previous record was set on August 7, also a Saturday. On that day, 34,146 people born in 1991 were immunized with the first dose, plus those who adhered to the recap of their year of birth.

The anticipation of the vaccine on Saturday is to meet the recommendation of the Ministry of Health to reduce the interval between doses of immunizing Pfizer to reach the interval of eight weeks between doses.

Call for Health Now

The people covered are being summoned by message through the Saúde Já application, which must be presented at the time of vaccination.

Those who did not receive the summons message by Saúde Já will not have the second dose anticipated for this Saturday (25/9) and must therefore follow the date previously scheduled.

SMS alerts that on that day there will be no application of the first dose for any audience, nor a booster dose.

“We are going to vaccinate exclusively the people called for the second dose of Pfizer’s immunizing agent, there will be no other type of care”, reinforced the municipal secretary of Health, Márcia Huçulak.

Whoever is summoned and is unable to attend on Saturday (25/9) can take the vaccine on another date when there is application of a second dose.

Vaccination sites

From 8am to 5pm

1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman

Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square

2 – Claretian College

Rua Nunes Machado, 973 – Rebouças

3- US Mother of Curitiba

Rua Jaime Reis, 331- Alto do São Francisco

4 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity

Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra

5 – Rua da Cidadania Fazendinha

1700 Carlos Klemtz Street

6 – US Santa Quiteria 2

Rua Bocaíuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria

7 – US Parigot de Souza

Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

8 – US Salvador Allende

Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado

9 – US Our Lady Aparecida

Rua Carlos Amoretty Osório, 169 – Sítio Cercado

10 – US Sambaqui

Rua Roberto Dala Barba, 44 – Sítio Cercado

11 – US Bairro Alto

Rua Jornalista Alceu Chochorro, 314 – Bairro Alto

12 – US Santa Efigênia

Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha

13 – US Abaete

Rua Delegado Miguel Zacarias, 403 – Boa Vista

14 – US Vila Diana

Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches

15 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center

Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri

16 – US Campina do Siqueira

Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira

17 – US New Orleans

Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4.577 – Orleans

18 – US Pines

Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

19 – US Vista Alegre

Rua Miguel de Lazari, 85 Pilarzinho

20 – US Visitation

3136 Bley Zorning Street – Boqueirão

21 – US Jardim Paranaense

Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão

22 – US Vila Hauer

Waldemar Kost Street, 650 – Hauer

23 – US Mennonites

Rua Domicio da Costa, 52 – Xaxim

24- US Salgado Filho

Avenida Senador Salgado Filho, 5265 – Uberaba

25 – Uberaba US

Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba

26 – US Camargo

Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

27 – US Trinity

Rua Roraima, 1790 – Vila Oficinas

28 – US Iracema

Rua Professor Nivaldo Braga, 1571 – Capão da Imbuia

29 – US Athens

45 Emilia Erichsen Street – Industrial City

30 – CIC People’s Club

Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700

31 – US Oswaldo Cruz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City

32 – US Vila Feliz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World

33 – US Aurora

500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World

34 – US Sacred Heart

Rua Antônio Claudino, 375 – Pinheirinho

35 – US Fanny Lindóia

Rua Conde dos Arcos, 295 – Lindóia

36 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara

R. Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n – Tatuquara

37 – US Rio Bonito

R. Fanny Bertoldi, 170 – Campo do Santana