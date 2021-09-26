Dean Berta Viñales dies after an accident on a Supersport stage in Jerez

Dean Berta Viñales died at just 15 years old (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter/Superbike)

A serious accident involving several riders in race 1 of the Supersport 300 canceled all track activities at the Superbike World Championship in Jerez this Saturday (25). Dean Berta Viñales, cousin of Maverick Viñales, ended up not resisting the impact and was confirmed dead minutes after the incident.

On lap 11 of the race, Viñales suffered a fall and was hit by Alejandro Carrion, Daniel Mogeda, Harry Khouri and Yeray Ruiz. The accident caused an immediate red flag, and shortly thereafter, WSBK commissioners announced the end of activities for today.

The 15-year-old Spanish rider was treated while still on the track and placed in an ambulance, transported to the circuit’s medical center. Afterwards, he was taken by helicopter to a hospital in the region. Minutes later, unfortunately, he did not resist and death was confirmed. According to the statement sent by the Superbike World Championship, Viñales suffered severe head and chest injuries.

Dean Berta Viñales is a cousin of Maverick, a MotoGP rider (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

“We are deeply dismayed to report the loss of Dean Berta Viñales. The Superbike Worlds wishes a lot of love to your family, your loved ones and your team. Your personality, enthusiasm and commitment will always be remembered. The whole motorcycling world will miss you, Dean. Rest in peace”, says the note sent by the category.

The organization, however, did not disclose the health status of others involved in the accident. There is also no information about the new schedule for the categories involved in the World Cup.

Dean Berta is a cousin of Aprilia MotoGP rider Maverick Viñales, and he made his debut this season in Supersport 300, in the team led by his uncle. In the last two seasons, he played in the European Talent Cup, but the best result was the 13th place obtained in 2020.

