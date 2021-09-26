Derby: Corinthians’ controversial mosaic replaced by order of the Public Ministry of São Paulo

The derby between Corinthians and Palmeiras, this Saturday (25), had controversies even before the ball rolled. Before the match, images of the Neo Química Arena mosaic were posted on the internet. In the design that stamped the West sector of the Arena, a provocation. Drawings of Edílson doing swoops with the ball and, at his side, kicking Paulo Nunes, images alluding to the 1999 Paulista Championship final.

However, the mosaics had to be removed and, to remove the image, they were covered by a flag from the organized supporters ‘Gaviões da Fiel’.

The order for the removal of the images was given by the Public Ministry and was carried out by the Military Police.

The agency alleges that the provocation made by the Corinthians fans could incite violence. The club, according to Gazeta Esportiva, disagreed with the version of the Public Ministry. Even so, Corinthians obeyed the order and covered the images with the Gaviões da Fiel banner.

Copper Mosaic Flag (PHOTO: Pedro Alvarez)

Other provocations, however, another provocation follows in the stadium. A small banner celebrates the two World titles won by Corinthians, achievements often used for provocations and comparisons between teams.

In March 2021, by Paulistão, the mosaic recalling the rivalry at the World Cups, with the words ‘Mundial 2000 – 2012’ and ‘never will be’, had their withdrawals ordered by the Public Ministry, but Corinthians and Gaviões da Fiel did not comply with the order, causing an inquiry to be opened.