Dies at 67 Carlos Neder, former deputy and founder of PT – 25/09/2021 – Power

Physician Carlos Neder, former state deputy and former councilor of São Paulo for the Workers’ Party, died on Friday night (24) in São Paulo, aged 67, a victim of Covid-19.

The information was confirmed through a note from the Coletivo Cidadania Ativa, set up within the party to “broadly dialogue with various sectors of society” and of which the politician was a part. Neder had been hospitalized for complications from the virus since August 8th.

Graduated in medicine from the University of São Paulo, Neder participated in the foundation of the PT, in 1980.

He was state deputy for São Paulo in four legislatures (2005-07, 2010-11, 2013-15 and 2015-19) and councilor in São Paulo also four times (1997-2004, 2007-08 and 2011-12).

The doctor was also municipal secretary of Health from 1990 to 1992, under Luiza Erundina, at the time in the PT. He was also a master in collective health at Unicamp.

In a statement, Alesp (São Paulo Legislative Assembly) lamented the death: “Neder promoted debate and public policies in several areas, and contributed to the development of the São Paulo Parliament. Our feelings to family and friends.”

The PT of São Paulo stated that the politician leaves a “great legacy, above all in the area of ​​health”. “Great defender of the SUS, he was responsible for great achievements in the area.”

Coletivo Cidadania Ativa informed that there will be no wake, to avoid crowding. “May our thoughts of peace and gratitude reach all family and friends.”