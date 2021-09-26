Does poor blood circulation in the legs indicate heart health problems? – 09/26/2021

It’s not today that they bother. One of the first records of varicose veins was in a marble statue found in Greece, carved over two millennia ago. The problem is old, but care is still more and more necessary. And they go far beyond, as many people think, just an aesthetic issue: varicose veins (or varicose veins) can bring repercussions and serious health risks!

To get an idea of ​​the number of people affected, according to the SBACV (Brazilian Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery), 38% of the country’s population lives with varicose veins. However, despite being relatively common, the topic is still surrounded by doubts and misinformation.

What are varicose veins?

Varicose veins are superficial veins that protrude into the skin. Purple-blue in color, they are dilated, deformed, tortuous and elongated veins. Basically, they show up due to circulation problems that generate the accumulation of unoxygenated blood in the legs.

In short: the circulatory or cardiovascular system is made up of the heart and blood vessels. Blood is pumped with intense force from the heart to the entire body through a network of arteries, veins and capillaries. However, the way back is not so simple and easy, especially in the irrigation of the feet and legs, where you have to act against gravity.

The so-called venous blood needs a boost to get back to the heart and complete the circulatory cycle — the calf helps in the process by contracting and relaxing, pushing the blood upward. When this does not occur, the main problem is chronic venous insufficiency, characterized by the appearance of varicose veins.

Veins have valves that open and close, preventing blood from taking the opposite path. When they become varicose, they weaken. Over time, they dilate, deform and may no longer fulfill their role. Thus, the valves also lose their function and no longer control the return of blood, which accumulates in the shins and ankles, causing deformation and swelling. The picture progresses little by little and shows no traces in the initial stages. The manifestations or complications of varicose veins will depend, among other factors, on the degree of involvement of the veins.

In addition to varicose veins, some indirect signs may indicate that the blood is not returning as it should, such as green or purple spots (which expand little by little), pain and frequent itching in the legs, burning sensation and tiredness in the feet and swelling in the lower limbs, especially at the end of the day. Varicose veins are also an alert to the emergence or worsening of diseases, such as venous thrombosis, phlebitis (inflammation of the vessels), ulcers (hard-to-heal leg wounds), gangrene and even pulmonary embolism.

Varicose veins indicate a heart problem?

So you may be asking yourself: if varicose veins indicate problems with circulation and circulation is the main function of the heart, does poor circulation in the legs also indicate poor heart health? The answer is no. Patients with varicose veins in their legs do not necessarily have heart problems or an increased risk of a stroke (stroke) or heart attack (heart attack). There are two distinct problems.

The presence of varicose veins indicates a failure to return blood to the heart and not a risk of heart problems. The causes and risk factors for cardiac events or varicose veins and one of their main consequences, thrombosis, are often the same, generating confusion. Perhaps this is because many patients who have heart disease or events also have varicose veins, but they are not the trigger for this.

Atherosclerosis is a chronic inflammatory disease characterized by the formation of fatty plaques (atheromas) inside and on the wall of arteries, which can lead to partial or total obstruction of these vessels, resulting in acute myocardial infarction. Among its main causes are hypertension, diabetes, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, heredity, advanced age and high levels of bad cholesterol (LDL).

On the other hand, thrombosis arises from the formation of thrombi (clots) in the blood. It is caused by varicose veins, long periods without moving, hormonal imbalance, smoking, high cholesterol (LDL), among others. Therefore, if left untreated, varicose veins can lead to an inflammatory condition, thrombus formation, and blood vessel obstruction. In severe cases, they reach even deeper veins, obstructing blood flow.

The clot can also migrate from the legs to one or two lungs, triggering a pulmonary embolism. In this situation, there is a marked difficulty for the right ventricle to pump blood to the lungs, causing reduced oxygenation, dyspnea and reduced blood pressure. When the condition worsens due to complications, an evolution to cardiac arrest is possible.

Women are most affected

Hormones present in the pill affect structures involved in circulation, which favors the appearance of varicose veins Image: iStock

Varicose veins are increasingly common after the age of 30, especially among females. According to SBACV, the problem affects 45% of women and 30% of men, taking into account all age groups. Part of this is because the hormonal factor is one of the triggers for venous disease. And women go through these hormonal variations more often throughout their lives: in pregnancy (two or more pregnancies increase the risk of varicose veins), in menopause and with the use of contraceptives.

The hormones present in contraceptive formulas, especially estrogen and progesterone, have effects on the structures involved in blood circulation and flow. Estrogen can alter the walls of veins and damage the valves responsible for controlling the passage of blood within them. In turn, progesterone increases the dilation of the veins and blood flow.

Age is another point. The older you are, the greater the likelihood of varicose veins: 70% of people over 70 years of age may have varicose veins. Attention should also be redoubled for people who work a long time standing up or excessively sitting, users of hormonal therapies and those who have a close relative with the problem or family history of thrombosis, since genetics are also one of the risk factors. New studies still bring information that height can contribute to the development of varicose veins (however, further investigation is needed at this point).

Vases X varicose veins

Varicose veins are thick veins that measure more than 3 mm in diameter. Vessels, on the other hand, are purplish or bluish lines, similar to spider webs, which are called telangiectasias. They are thinner veins, much smaller (less than 1 mm wide) and superficial – they are in the dermis and epidermis. And they are not related to health problems.

Also within the classification of spider veins, there are also microvarices or reticular varicose veins, which are somewhat larger (measure between 1 mm and 3 mm in diameter) and deeper than the telangiectasias, but still of aesthetic relevance. However, here is the warning: those who have many formations of spider veins should be aware. It is common for varicose veins to appear together with them or in sequence.

Thus, although most people still seek care only for aesthetic reasons or with pain, swelling and other more severe symptoms, it is important to emphasize that no sign should be neglected. In addition to the existence of different forms of treatment, those who are predisposed to the condition should focus, first, on prevention, with changes in habits and attention to risk factors.

care and treatment

Physical activities that contract and relax the muscles in the legs improve circulation (a simple walk, for example), avoiding vascular complications and varicose veins. In addition, it is recommended not to spend too much time routinely standing (so as not to make it difficult for the blood to rise) as well as not sitting too long without moving. This last position causes the veins to dilate and exert greater pressure to pump blood.

Other prevention measures (which also serve for thrombosis and atherosclerosis) are: pay attention to weight, since obesity can worsen blood circulation, especially when there is excess abdominal fat; avoid fatty foods (to combat high levels of cholesterol in the blood) and not smoke — an indication that serves all aspects of health, including good blood circulation.

If varicose veins are already present, the doctor, after a rigorous evaluation to determine the severity, will select the best treatment for each patient, considering the different types of varicose veins. Depending on the situation, the specialist can indicate from drug therapies to surgical interventions.