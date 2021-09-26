Driver dies and teenager is injured after being shot in front of his house in Jaboatão dos Guararapes | Pernambuco

A 29-year-old man was shot dead and a 17-year-old girl was injured on Friday night (24), on Rua Beira Rio, in the neighborhood of Candeias, in Jaboatão dos Guararapes, in Greater Recife. The two were sitting in front of his house when they were hit by gunfire, according to the Civil Police.

Witnesses told police that three men, wearing masks, arrived at the scene and fired. According to the Military Police, the man, who worked as a driver, died before being rescued. Initial information indicates that the two were a couple.

The teenager was referred by relatives to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Barra de Jangada, located in Jaboatão dos Guararapes. O g1 contacted the health unit, but as her name was not disclosed, it was not possible to obtain details of the medical record.

By means of a note, the Civil Police informed that the investigations were initiated by the Metropolitan Homicide Task Force and continue until the elucidation of the crime. There is no information on the motivation of the crimes of murder and attempted murder.

No suspects were arrested until the last update of this report. The murdered man’s body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine (IML), in the Santo Amaro neighborhood, in downtown Recife.

homicides in Pernambuco

Pernambuco registered an increase of 8.7% in the number of homicides in August this year, compared to the same period in 2020. The number of murders rose from 263 last year to 286 this year, according to the Secretariat of Social Defense (SDS).

In relation to the number of homicides accumulated in the year, the state had a decrease of 12.6% compared to the first eight months of 2020, when 2,548 victims were registered in the period. In 2021, the accumulated up to August was 2,227 murders.