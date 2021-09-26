Duda Reis vents after Nego do Borel’s expulsion in A Fazenda: ‘I was discredited’

Actress Duda Reis wrote a long outburst after learning about the expulsion of her ex-fiancé, Nego do Borel, from the reality show A Fazenda, shown on Record. The singer left the show for an investigation into rape committed against participant Dayane Mello.

The images moved Duda a lot, who also accused him of bodily harm, vulnerable rape, injury, threat, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection).

On her Instagram, she wrote an open letter to the public and said she needed to move away from social media. In the outburst, Duda said that he developed a panic attack and still has nightmares about what he lived with the singer. The end of the troubled relationship took place in December 2020.

Read in full:

“For the sake of my mental health, today my family and my team kept me away from social media. I usually record videos talking, but when I saw the image of my aggressor forcing a sexual relationship with a 100% vulnerable woman, I automatically had huge triggers and I developed a series of panic attacks.

I remembered what I lived and remembered how hard it was to be discredited by many people for a long time, as I screamed to try to tell what I lived and to help women not to suffer the same with the same man.

I have nightmares and flashbacks of countless situations of violence (physical and sexual) almost every week, and I have been undergoing different treatments and being very well cared for, however, abusers leave marks on my soul,” wrote Duda Reis on Instagram.

They made a lot of jokes, discredited me and, for me, the worst thing: they put a perpetrator with three lawsuits from three different ex-girlfriends about domestic violence on television. It is no longer easy to report, I have the feeling that people do not want to believe in the victim and always choose to want to change the aggressor’s image.

Lately I felt a pain and a silence inside me that no one will ever be aware of. Sometimes I’m sorry that I’m only 20 and feeling that my glow and my youth have been taken from me, it’s painful to remember that my body was touched countless times without my consent and that my body was mistreated.

This message is to say that, I’m fine, I’ll keep trying to be strong (even though it’s not been easier for me) and mainly to say that as much as many people had mocked me, lessened my pains and discredited me : God knows what he does. It only took you two weeks to get to know 1/3 of what such a man is capable of doing (I guarantee that living together, without being recorded, is much worse”.