Duda Salabert on Nikolas’ barrage on Corcovado: ‘spoiled playboy’ – Politics

Duda Salabert disapproved of Nikolas Ferreira’s attitude in Rio de Janeiro this Saturday (25/9) (photo: Lucas vila/Reproduo and Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

The action of workers from Corcovado to bar the councilor of Belo Horizonte, Nikolas Ferreira (PRTB), from having access to the Christ the Redeemer this Saturday (25/9) began to generate repercussions among representatives of the City Council of Belo Horizonte. Duda Salabert (PDT), the most voted congressman in 2018, criticized Nikolas’ action in Rio de Janeiro.

Duda, the first trans woman elected in Belo Horizonte with a historic record of 37,500 votes, commented in a publication by



State of Minas



on Instagram that showed the news that Nikolas had been barred from Corcovado. The councilor called the also parliamentarian a “pampered playboy”.

Duda Salabert and Nikolas Ferreira have already been the protagonists in discussions in the City Council precisely because of sanitary protocols to fight COVID-19. In June, the teacher accused Nikolas of being without a mask for 15 minutes. She said, at the time, that the action disrespected the number of people killed by the coronavirus in Brazil.

Nikolas defended himself, denied the fact, said he was drinking water and said the councilor would be short of topic.

Dudley, in turn, returned to the microphone and said that there were many issues, but that this point should not go unnoticed. Nikolas also went back to the pulpit and reaffirmed that his colleague’s position was demagogic, that he sought a platform and cited the demonstrations against the federal government, which gathered thousands of people on May 29 in several cities, as a counterpoint to the indignation.

Later, Duda used social media to complain about the clash: “I would love to debate about the progress of vaccination, about economic growth strategies for the city, but I had to use my speaking time to demand the basics: that the councilor wear a mask.”

Nikolas also went to the networks and took a stand once more on the debate: “Selective indignation at me? So take it,” he wrote, with a video of the moment of discussion.

Barred in Corcovado



Nikolas Ferreira was barred from trying to visit Christ the Redeemer this Saturday. He even tried to reason with an employee, but ended up being left out. This is because he did not carry proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Since September 15, Rio de Janeiro has been charging the so-called “vaccination passport” so that residents and visitors can enter places of collective use, such as tourist spots, cinemas, theaters, among others. For this, the person must have a digital vaccination card through ConnectSUS or a printed card.