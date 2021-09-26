Dutch protest against vaccine passport to enter bars and restaurants | Coronavirus

Hundreds of protesters marched against the introduction of the “corona passport” in the Netherlands this Saturday (25), after proof of vaccination against Covid-19 became mandatory to enter bars, restaurants, cinemas and other establishments.

Hours after the requirement to show the pass or a negative coronavirus test went into effect, the government of interim Prime Minister Mark Rutte fired a minister who had publicly challenged the measure.

Rutte’s office said Deputy Economic Affairs Minister Mona Keijzer had been fired because her comments were in line with cabinet policy on a matter of “such importance and weight.”

The launch of the vaccination pass coincided with the end of almost all measures of social distancing in the country where 72% of the population received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Although the use of masks is still mandatory on public transport, students and teachers will no longer need to use them in schools, and the rule for distance of 1.5 meters in public spaces has also been cancelled.

Carrying posters and signs while techno music played over cellphone speakers, hundreds of protesters opposed the pass, making their way through the streets of The Hague, capital of the Dutch government.

Some boards compared restrictions against Covid-19 to measures imposed by repressive governments. “Medical apartheid. Put an end to vaccine passports,” said a poster.