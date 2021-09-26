Earliest Evidence of Human Activity Discovered in the Americas

Footprints found in White Sands National Park, New Mexico (USA), provide the oldest unmistakable evidence of human activity in the Americas and provide information about life more than 23,000 years ago. An article about the study, carried out by American and British researchers, was published in the magazine science.

The footprints were formed in soft mud on the shores of a shallow lake that is now part of Alkali Flat, a large play at White Sands. Researchers from the US Geological Survey used radiocarbon dating of seed layers above and below the footprint horizons to calculate how long ago the footprints were made. The dates vary in age and confirm human presence for at least two millennia, with the oldest traces dating back to around 23,000 years ago.

Doctors Jeff Pigati and Kathleen Springer of the US Geological Survey performed the dating, Kathleen Springer said: “Our dates on seeds are tightly clustered and maintain the stratigraphic order above and below various footprint horizons – this was a remarkable result.” This corresponds to the height of the last glacial cycle, during something known as Last Glacial Maximum, which makes the White Sands tracks the oldest known human footprints in the Americas.

interesting story

The footprints tell an interesting story of what life was like back then, with tracks left mostly by teenagers and younger children, with an occasional adult, judging by their size. traces of mammoths, giant sloths, wolves and birds are also present in the place.

Dr Sally Reynolds, professor of hominid paleoecology at the University of Bournemouth (UK) and co-author of the study, said: “It’s an important site because all the tracks we found show an interaction of humans in the landscape alongside extinct animals like mammoths and giant sloths. We can see the coexistence between humans and animals in the place as a whole and, by being able to accurately date these footprints, we are building a bigger picture of the landscape.”

The tracks at White Sands were first discovered by resource manager David Bustos in the National Park. He said: “It’s amazing to have confirmation of the age of human impressions, and thrilling but also sad to know that this is just a small part of the 80,000 acres [cerca de 323,7 quilômetros quadrados] where prints have been developed and are also being rapidly lost due to continued soil erosion”.

intense debate

The team also pioneered non-invasive geophysical techniques to help locate the site. The Doctor. Tommy Urban of Cornell University (USA), who led this portion of the work, said: “Detection and imaging with non-destructive technology has greatly expanded our ability to study these remarkable footprints ​​in their broader context.”

Previously, it was thought that humans entered the Americas much later, after the melting of the North American ice sheets, which opened up migration routes. However, the footprints now show a much earlier migration of humans to the Americas.

“There has been a lot of debate over many years about the first settlement in the Americas, with several locations identified,” noted University of Arizona (USA) Professor Vance Holliday, who co-authored the study. “Few archaeologists see reliable evidence from sites over 16,000 years old. The White Sands bands provide a much earlier date.”

indisputable evidence

The Doctor. Dan Odess of the National Park Service (USA), corresponding co-author of the study, said: “White Sands provides the first unequivocal evidence of human presence in the Americas during the Last Glacial Maximum. Not all archaeological sites contain such unambiguous evidence. One reason this finding is important is that it makes the idea that other supposedly ancient sites actually are evidence of human presence much more plausible, even if the evidence they contain is less unambiguous. That doesn’t mean all these sites are legitimate, but it does mean they can’t be dropped immediately.”

Professor Matthew Bennett of the University of Bournemouth, who helped lead the study, said: “The footprints left at White Sands give a picture of what was happening, teenagers interacting with children and adults. We can think of our ancestors as quite functional, hunters and survivors, but what we see here is also playful activity and different ages coming together. True information about these primitive people. ”

Traditional archeology relies on finding bones and tools, but this can often be difficult to interpret. Human footprints provide unmistakable evidence of presence as well as behavior. Bennett added: “The icing on the cake here is that we can accurately date these tracks using grass seed beds.”

