Elections in Germany: country votes to decide Angela Merkel’s successor | World

German voters go to the polls this Sunday (26) to decide who will succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel, after four terms and 16 years in power – more than any other leader in the country’s history.

Voting began at 3:00 am and runs until 1:00 pm (Brasília time; 8:00 am to 6:00 pm local time). Merkel’s candidate is Armin Laschet; two others are considered main (see details below).

In some parts of the country, people wore costumes or clothing typical of their region to go to the polls:

A man wearing typical Bavarian garb enters a polling place in Benediktbeuern, Bavaria, southern Germany, this Sunday (26). — Photo: Michaela Rehle/Reuters

Woman wearing typical Black Forest dress votes in Gutach, Baden-Württemberg state, Black Forest, Germany, on 26 September. — Photo: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

On the other hand, the concern in some regions was with the masks – their use is mandatory in polling places this Sunday, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, however, the cities were already preparing for those who refuse to use the item: for this, mobile ballot boxes were set up outside the polling stations.

In the city of Wuppertal, in the same state, residents had a delay in going to the ballot box after an unexploded World War II bomb was found on Saturday night (25).

Earlier this Sunday, about 400 people who lived within 250 meters of the bomb site were transferred to a temporary shelter inside a school, to wait for the device to be deactivated, according to Deutsche Welle.

Those who lived within a radius of 500 meters were instructed to remain at home until the bomb was deactivated – which occurred just before noon local time. Five polling stations were in the indicated area, but even so they did not close: some people who ignored the official warnings were still able to vote.

In Berlin, the German capital, the firefighters needed to intervene so that the voting team could enter the polling station. This because there was a problem with the electronic lock of the place, in the Mitte district, in the city center.

In Hamburg, in the north of the country, German Member of Parliament Manuel Sarrazin of the Greens swam to his polling place. The politician asked for donations for political prisoners in Belarus and promised that if 500 euros were donated until election day, he would jump into a city river, swim 500 meters to the polling place and cast his vote wearing a red swimsuit .

As more than a thousand euros were donated, he kept his promise:

Parliamentarian Manuel Sarrazin, from the Greens, swam to the polling place in Hamburg, northern Germany, this Sunday (26), and voted wearing a red swimsuit, as he had promised if 500 euros were donated to political prisoners in Belarus. — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Manuel Sarrazin

See who are the possible successors of German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Three candidates are considered the main ones, having led the polls at some point and with some chance of victory: Olaf Scholz, from the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Armin Laschet, from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) – same party as Merkel – and Annalena Baerbock, from the Green Party (find out more details about each one or see the video above).

Baerbock addressed voters this Sunday in a post made on the social network Twitter: “Living in democracy means having a choice. of the weather, you must choose the [Partido] Green today,” he said.