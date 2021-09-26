Erasmus says women are trivializing feminism

Erasmo Viana went to apologize to Valentina Francavilla after commenting on the girl’s new look, and ended up giving his opinion on feminism.

The pawn said he recognized that the cause was important, but said that women are now trivializing feminism.

“Nowadays there is this cause of feminism, such a powerful and true cause, but women, whether they like it or not, are also trivializing it. In the sense of, anything you take to this side,” he said.

Even with the criticisms, Erasmus concluded that it is a valid fight: “I think the cause is really strong, very valid and I really have to stick to it”.

The pawn made these comments because he thought that Valentina would have been bothered by the joke he made about her new hair. He explained that Mileide also joked, but because he was a man, he could be seen differently.

