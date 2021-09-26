Even under pressure from the ONS, Petrobras does not turn on the plant ‘at risk’

The National System Operator (ONS) pressured Petrobras to keep a thermoelectric plant that needed maintenance on. Claiming that it needed to avoid “catastrophic failure” in the structure of the unit, the state-owned company shut down the plant, as shown in statements that were exchanged between Petrobras, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) and the ONS obtained by the ‘state‘.

Every day, it is the ONS that determines what will be generated in each of the plants operating in the country, as a way to distribute this generation among different sources and guarantee the balance of this division. With the level of hydroelectric reservoirs very low due to the worst drought in the last 91 years, the agency has been demanding that thermal generation plants – gas, diesel, biomass and coal – operate at maximum capacity in order to try to retain more water in the dams. These determinations, however, have tested the system’s limits.

On the first weekend of September, between the 3rd and the 5th, Petrobras had communicated to the Operator that it would need to suspend operations at its Três Lagoas thermal plant, a 386 megawatt power plant installed in Mato Grosso do Sul, because it had to do important maintenance on the structure.

The company was careful to schedule the service for the weekend, when electricity consumption in the country decreases, and presented the schedule two weeks in advance. As is customary in the sector, it was a scheduled stop, that is, a routine operation. It turns out that the ONS decided to reject the request.

Three days before the scheduled shutdown, on August 31, the Operator rejected Petrobras’ request and, without giving room for justification, declared that “due to the energy scenario, with high loads and high thermal dispatch”, it had to maintain the “maximum availability of generating units” and that the stoppage should only take place on the holiday, between September 5th and 7th.

The next day, Petrobras still insisted with the regulatory agency and asked to maintain the original intervention schedule, because “there was no longer enough time to reschedule the activity and that this postponement of the date was against the recommendations of the experts and the manufacturer ”.

The ONS, however, again rejected the company’s claims and, through an email, kept the order to postpone the shutdown, indicating once again the energy crisis scenario to postpone intervention at the plant. It remained for Petrobras to ignore the request.

“In view of the recommendations of the manufacturer (of the plant’s equipment) and of the engineering team, and also in view of the risk of catastrophic failure of this turbine, Petrobras needed to proceed with the emergency shutdown,” Petrobras said in a statement to which the report had access.

The shutdown took place and the company did maintenance. In a report sent to Aneel and ONS on the matter, the state-owned company made a point of highlighting that, even in February, during routine maintenance, it had already found damage to parts of the plant’s structure. Repairs were made under scheduled maintenance.

“Petrobras tries, whenever possible, to coordinate interventions on a scheduled basis, including sending technical notes explaining the criticality of the services to be performed, when necessary, but there are emergency situations with a risk to the equipment or facilities”, the company declared to the ONS and to Aneel. In these cases, the company said, it is necessary to stop in an emergency, even to avoid situations of forced shutdown, which can cause more serious problems to the entire generation schedule in the sector.

Structure stress

Earlier this month, Petrobras met with representatives of the electricity sector, who asked for details about each of the company’s thermal plants and the postponement of their maintenance. There are cases of plants that had scheduled shutdowns of up to 27 days, for example, and the company committed to carrying out the work in just three days, in order to maintain full generation for as long as possible.

The coordinator of the Electric Sector Study Group (Gesel) at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), Nivalde de Castro, warns about the risks of this stress on the structure, since many thermal plants were not designed to operate all the time.

“It is a delicate and risky situation. The government is forcing structures, postponing dates or shortening stops, precisely because of the water crisis. This situation with Petrobras is a reflection of this crisis. The order is to push with your belly as far as possible to preserve water in the reservoirs”, says Castro.

The risk of blackout caused Aneel to create the flag of water crisis in the electricity bill, which has accumulated increases since the beginning of the year. The energy produced by thermoelectric power is more expensive than that generated by hydroelectric plants.

Urgency

Soon after Petrobras rejected the ONS’s determination and continued with the plan to shut down the Três Lagoas thermal plant, in Mato Grosso do Sul, AneeL officially questioned the oil company about the reasons for ignoring the decision of the body responsible for daily managing the supply of the country.

In a response sent on September 10, the company replied to the agency that, “more than following the Operator’s rules and procedures”, it always positions itself proactively and in partnership with the agency’s teams, “in a collaborative and transparent to avoid misalignment” with the Operator. “Unfortunately, in the present situation, there was a technical and urgent need to stop the unit,” stated Petrobras.

Sought out by the report, Petrobras stated that “requests for postponement, postponement or approval of shutdowns are part of the operational routine of the relationship with the National Electric System Operator”. The company just didn’t point out, however, that the attitude of not following these determinations is far from any routine.

The report also questioned whether the state-owned company foresees changes to the date or reductions in the period of maintenance already scheduled in the park of at least ten thermal plants under its control. “All Petrobras’ thermal plants will be effectively in operation by the end of September. Regarding shutdown schedules, Petrobras will continue to meet, whenever possible, the needs of the system, ensuring the operational safety of its units”, he declared.

The ONS informed, through a note, that, “as one of the actions to face the water shortage, it requested, in July this year, all generating plants to postpone their maintenance in order to increase the availability of generation”. According to the agency, “it is up to the agent to assess the technical and operational feasibility of accepting the request or not.” The ONS, however, did not comment on the fact that it had rejected the claim made by Petrobras, even after the company had argued about the risks of delay.