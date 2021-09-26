Even with changes, Flamengo tries to keep its offensive essence in the duel with América-MG

Coach Renato Gaúcho’s option for save holders of Flamengo in the Brazilian Championship will open an important gap for the team’s sequence in the season. Against América-MG, this Sunday (26), at 11 am, the coach will observe if Rubro-Negro, despite the changes from the middle to the front, maintains its offensive posture and manages to secure the three points.







Renato Gaúcho spared athletes with an eye on the midweek duel, for Libertadores (Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo) Photo: Throw!

With the likely entry of Thiago Maia, Flamengo plans to maintain the balance when leaving the ball and have the trump card in long-distance submissions. The space for Diego as a starter opens up a range of opportunities.

With a new chance in the team, the ace, recovered from the edema in his right calf, has in the duel at Independência the possibility of resuming his game rhythm and becoming a good alternative in the distribution of plays for Rubro-Negro. The performance acting closer to the offensive sector is a good challenge for this resumption about the team to play the game of the semifinal round of the Copa Libertadores.

Likely option for the course of the game, Andreas Pereira can also be observed in the same position. The young man, who stands out for his vitality and precision in finishing, will not act during the game.

On the front line, Flamengo will again rely on the good stage of Vitinho, who has been tactically strong and has been giving important passes in the team’s campaign. His one-two with Matheuzinho (who will start as Isla is one of the spared) also raises high hopes. Another alternative is to bet on Michael’s tips, especially on the left side, in a double with Renê.

In addition to his confidence in Bruno Henrique, Pedro will receive another opportunity to show his offensive momentum. The center forward will take the place of Gabigol and, with more minutes to play, wants to prove his ability to take off as a starter.

